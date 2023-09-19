Phil Mickelson tells full story of hurtful gambling addiction: 'It's like a hurricane'

Phil Mickelson opens up on the harm and hurt his gambling addiction has caused to those closest to him

Phil Mickelson has revealed the harm and hurt his gambling addiction has caused to those closest to him after after betting guru Billy Walters claimed the LIV golfer had placed wagers of more than one billion dollars in the last 30 years.

The 53-year-old six-time major winner opened up about his addiction in a lengthy social media post, claiming it affected those he cared about "in ways I wasn't aware or could fully understand."

Mickelson wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: "I won't be betting this year because I crossed the line of moderation and into addiction which isn't any fun at all.

"The money wasn't ever the issue since our financial security has never been threatened, but I was so distracted I wasn't able to be present with the ones I love and caused a lot of harm. This lack of presence has been so hurtful.

"'You're here but you're not with us', is something I've been told often throughout my addiction. It affected those I care about in ways I wasn't aware or could fully understand."

Mickelson also paid tribute to wife Amy for her support and urged gamblers not to "confuse your enablers as friends like I did."

He said: "It's like a hurricane is going on outside and I'm isolated in a shelter oblivious to what was happening.

"When I came out there was so much damage to clean up that I just wanted to go back inside and not deal with it.

"If you ever cross the line of moderation and enter into addiction, hopefully you won't confuse your enablers as friends like I did.

"Hopefully you won't have to deal with these difficult moments publicly so others can profit off you like I have.

"But hopefully you will have a strong and supportive partner who is willing to help you through being your worst self, and through your worst moments, like I have in Amy.

"She has loved me and supported me through my darkest and most difficult times. I couldn't have gotten through this without her."

Mickelson added: "Because of her love, support and commitment, I'm back on track to being the person I want to be.

"After many years of receiving professional help, not gambling, and being in recovery from my addictions, I'm now able to sit still, be present in the moment and live each day with an inner calm and peace.

"I still have a lot of cleaning up to do with those I love the most, but I'm doing it slowly and as best I can."

If you are affected by the topics in this article visit GamCare, the leading UK provider of free information, advice and support for anyone harmed by gambling.