The Open tee times: Pairings and start times for third round of 2024 contest at Royal Troon

Friday 19 July 2024 22:54, UK
Groupings and tee times for the third round of The 152nd Open at Royal Troon, where Shane Lowry heads into Saturday with a two-shot lead over the field.
Lowry added a second round of 69 to his opening 66 for a halfway total of seven under par and two-shot lead over English duo Justin Rose and Dan Brown, who both came through Final Qualifying earlier this month.
South Africa's Darren Fichardt will hit the first shot of the day at 8.55am, with defending champion Brian Harman getting his third round underway just before lunchtime.
Lowry and Brown tee off in the final pairing at 3.45pm after world no.1 Scottie Scheffler, Rose and the rest of the chasing pack start their rounds.
USA unless stated; (x) denotes amateurs
0855 Darren Fichardt (Rsa), Tommy Morrison (x)
0905 Guido Migliozzi (Ita), Max Homa
0915 Shubhankar Sharma (Ind), Sungjae Im (Kor)
0925 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Luis Masaveu (Esp) (x)
0935 Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Darren Clarke (Nir)
0945 Rickie Fowler, Jorge Campillo (Esp)
0955 Harris English, Robert MacIntyre (Sco)
1005 Aaron Rai (Eng), Matt Wallace (Eng)
1020 Adam Scott (Aus), Daniel Hillier (Nzl)
1030 Younghan Song (Kor), Andy Ogletree
1040 Si Woo Kim (Kor), Hideki Matsuyama (Jap)
1050 Davis Thompson, Phil Mickelson
1100 Alex Cejka (Ger), Jacob Skov Olesen (Den) (x)
1110 Ewen Ferguson (Sco), John Catlin
1120 Sean Crocker, Brian Harman
1130 Chris Kirk, Austin Eckroat
1145 Matteo Manassero (Ita), Justin Thomas
1155 Calum Scott (Sco) (x), Joe Dean (Eng)
1205 Cameron Young, Kurt Kitayama
1215 Byeong Hun An (Kor), Brendon Todd
1225 Rasmus Hojgaard (Den), Ryan Fox (Nzl)
1235 Richard Mansell (Eng), Thriston Lawrence (Rsa)
1245 Thorbjorn Olesen (Den), Laurie Canter (Eng)
1255 Tom McKibbin (Nir), Emiliano Grillo (Arg)
1310 Jordan Spieth, Sam Burns
1320 Padraig Harrington (Irl), Eric Cole
1330 Adrian Meronk (Pol), MK Kim (Kor)
1340 Matthieu Pavon (Fra), Russell Henley
1350 Nicolai Hojgaard (Den), Alex Noren (Swe)
1400 Jeung-Hun Wang (Kor), Tom Hoge
1410 Sepp Straka (Aut), Gary Woodland
1420 Marcel Siem (Ger), Jon Rahm (Esp)
1435 Mackenzie Hughes (Can), Collin Morikawa
1445 Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson
1455 Joaquin Niemann (Chl), Matthew Jordan (Eng)
1505 Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele
1515 Jason Day (Aus), Corey Conners (Can)
1525 Scottie Scheffler, Dean Burmester (Rsa)
1535 Billy Horschel, Justin Rose (Eng)
1545 Daniel Brown (Eng), Shane Lowry (Irl)
