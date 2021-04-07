The Masters: Watch practice round coverage from Augusta National via Sky Sports' live video stream

The world's top golfers are fine-tuning their games for The Masters and you can see their final practice rounds live, for free, via the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel.

The Masters marks the start of the men's 2021 major schedule, with all four rounds exclusively live on Sky Sports The Masters and a host of extra feeds and coverage available via the red button.

Dustin Johnson returns as defending champion after his five-shot win in 2020

Dustin Johnson returns as defending champion after his record-breaking win last November, with the world No 1 having one last chance to get ready for his title defence after hosting last night's Champions Dinner.

Rory McIlroy will continue to prepare for his latest opportunity to complete golf's career Grand Slam, while Bryson DeChambeau has more time to test out his 'secret' club in the bag ahead of Thursday's opening round.

Sky Sports will have live coverage from the final practice day at Augusta National, showing key shots of the players out on the course as well as providing a closer look at them grinding on the range.

