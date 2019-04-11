The Masters 2019: Will there be a maiden major winner at Augusta?

The Masters has produced a number of first-time major winners in recent years, but will we see that run continue in this year’s contest at Augusta National?

Patrick Reed returns as defending champion after claiming a one-shot victory 12 months ago, when he also became the fourth player in as many years to win his maiden major title at the Masters.

Sergio Garcia celebrated his maiden success in his 74th major appearance at the 2017 Masters, following on from first-time major winners Danny Willett and Jordan Spieth the previous two years.

Only three of the past 12 editions of the Masters have not been won by a maiden winner, with a number of players hoping to add their name to the list of major champions this week.

Last year's runner-up Rickie Fowler has 10 major top 10s without ever reaching the winner's circle, while Paul Casey's tied-fourth finish in 2016 was his best performance in 12 Augusta appearances.

FedExCup leader Matt Kuchar arrives at the opening men's major of the year with two PGA Tour titles to his name this season, with Kevin Kisner and Xander Schauffele among the other winners in 2019 still searching for their first major title.

Jon Rahm finished fourth last time around and Hideki Matsuyama has not finished outside of the top 20 in his past four Masters appearances, while Tommy Fleetwood and Tony Finau are the next two highest-ranked players in the world rankings not to have won a major.

Will the run of maiden major winners continue in 2019? Cast your vote on whether or not you think there will be a first-time Masters champion this time around!

