The Masters: First-round groups and tee times at Augusta National

Groups and tee times for Thursday's first round of the 2019 Masters at Augusta National.

All times BST. USA unless stated - (x) denotes amateur

1.30 Andrew Landry, Adam Long, Corey Conners (Can)

1.41 Ian Woosnam (Wal), Keith Mitchell, Kevin Tway

1.52 Mike Weir (Can), Shane Lowry (Irl), Kevin O'Connell (x)

2.03 Angel Cabrera (Arg), Aaron Wise, Justin Harding (Rsa)

2.14 Danny Willett (Eng), Brandt Snedeker, Takumi Kanaya (Jpn) (x)

2.25 Fred Couples, Si Woo Kim (Kor), JB Holmes

2.36 Branden Grace (Rsa), Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Lucas Bjerregaard (Den)

2.47 Charl Schwartzel (Rsa), Charles Howell III, Eddie Pepperell (Eng)

2.58 Sergio Garcia (Esp), Tony Finau, Henrik Stenson (Swe)

3.09 Adam Scott (Aus), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Kyle Stanley

3.31 Patrick Reed, Webb Simpson, Viktor Hovland (x)

3.42 Charley Hoffman, Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa), Marc Leishman (Aus)

3.53 Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Xander Schauffele, Gary Woodland

Tiger Woods will play alongside Haotong Li and Jon Rahm in the first two rounds

4.04 Tiger Woods, Haotong Li (Chn), Jon Rahm (Esp)

4.15 Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Rickie Fowler, Cameron Smith (Aus)

4.26 Sandy Lyle (Sco), Michael Kim, Patton Kizzire

4.37 Trevor Immelman (Rsa), Martin Kaymer (Ger), Devon Bling (x)

4.48 Larry Mize, Jimmy Walker, Stewart Cink

4.59 Jose Maria Olazabal (Esp), Kevin Na, Thorbjorn Olesen (Den)

5.10 Bernhard Langer (Ger), Matt Wallace (Eng), Alvaro Ortiz (Mex) (x)

5.32 Alex Noren (Swe), Keegan Bradley, Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng)

5.43 Vijay Singh (Fij), Billy Horschel, Jovan Rebula (Rsa) (x)

5.54 Kevin Kisner, Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Tha), Shugo Imahira (Jpn)

6.05 Zach Johnson, Ian Poulter (Eng), Matt Kuchar

6.16 Francesco Molinari (Ita), Rafael Cabrera Bello (Esp), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)

6.27 Bubba Watson, Patrick Cantlay, Satoshi Kodaira (Jpn)

6.38 Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Jason Day (Aus)

Justin Rose will be out in the penultimate group on Thursday

6.49 Phil Mickelson, Justin Rose (Eng), Justin Thomas

7.00 Jordan Spieth, Paul Casey (Eng), Brooks Koepka