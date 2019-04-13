Golf News

The Masters: Shots of the Day from the second round at Augusta

Last Updated: 13/04/19 1:07am
2:57
A selection of the best shots from day two of the 2019 Masters at Augusta National
A pitch-in eagle, a number of remarkable approaches and a moment of Tiger Woods magic feature in the top shots from a thrilling second round at the Masters.

Adam Scott is part of the logjam at the top but briefly held the outright lead after an incredible approach to set up and eagle at the 15th, while Woods drained a number of long-range birdies on his charge up the leaderboard.

Dustin Johnson recovered from finding water to salvage an unlikely birdie at the 13th, where Justin Rose was among the players to make an eagle-three, with Kiradech Aphibarnrat and Justin Thomas also featuring in the best bits from a remarkable second day.

Johnson posted a two-under 70 on Friday
Click on the video above to see Friday's shots of the day!

