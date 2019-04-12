The Masters: Ian Woosnam calls it a day at Augusta

Ian Woosnam in action during the first round on Thursday

Ian Woosnam confirmed he had played his final round at the Masters after carding a four-over 76 in the second round at Augusta National.

The 61-year-old Welshman, who won the Masters back in 1991, finished on 12 over following his 80 in the first round to miss the cut for the 17th time in his last 18 appearances.

Woosnam suffers from ankylosing spondylitis and had previously retired from playing at Augusta in 2016 before being persuaded to change his mind by his wife Glendryth.

"This is the last one. So sad to go," he said. "I wasn't sure if it was going to be my last one, but I was happy just to play the last two days because I didn't think I was able to get around and I managed to do it, so it was great.

Woosnam holes the winning putt in 1991

"I know it's a real struggle for me around here because I got a thing called AS and every time I come to the Masters walking up these hills, side slopes and everything, it really affects me. Maybe if they will give me a cart or something like that I'll come back. That would be all right. But I don't think I'll get that.

"I've got to go and have a MRI soon, but I can't see that making any difference, it's not really changed for the last 30 years."

Woosnam still plans to attend the annual Champions Dinner and play the traditional pre-tournament Par 3 Contest.

"It's been a pleasure being here, being a champion, I look forward to coming for many more years," he added.