The Masters: Will Tiger Woods or Ian Poulter post the lowest round?

2:14 A look back at the six birdies from Tiger Woods on an entertaining Friday at Augusta National A look back at the six birdies from Tiger Woods on an entertaining Friday at Augusta National

Tiger Woods will play alongside Ian Poulter for the second year running at the Masters, but which player will come out on top at Augusta National?

Woods fired a four-under 68 to get to six under and ensure a third-round meeting with Poulter, who heads into the weekend two shots off the pace after a one-under 71 on Friday.

It's the sixth time the duo have been paired together on the PGA Tour, while the only previous major meeting saw Woods finish two shots lower than Poulter at the same stage of last year's Masters.

Woods is in the group tied-sixth at the halfway stage

Both players are in good shape to challenge for the Green Jacket, with Woods chasing a historic fifth Masters title and Poulter looking to extend the run of maiden major winners at Augusta.

Which of the players will shoot the lower round? Cast your vote from the options below!

Watch the Masters throughout the weekend live on Sky Sports. Live coverage begins on Saturday from 7pm on Sky Sports Golf, and 8pm on Sky Sports Main Event.