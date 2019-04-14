The Masters: Final-round tee times at Augusta National
Tee times for Sunday's final round of the 83rd Masters at Augusta National.
All times BST. USA unless stated - (x) denotes amateur
Hole 1:
12.30 Si Woo Kim (Kor), Marc Leishman (Aus), Aaron Wise
12.41 Patton Kizzire, Kevin Tway, Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng)
12.52 Cameron Smith (Aus), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Henrik Stenson (Swe)
1.03 Corey Conners (Can), Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Jordan Spieth
1.14 Lucas Bjerregaard (Den), Bubba Watson, Jason Day (Aus)
1.25 Jon Rahm (Esp). Phil Mickelson, Justin Thomas
1.36 Thorbjorn Olesen (Den), Patrick Cantlay, Adam Scott (Aus)
1.47 Rickie Fowler, Dustin Johnson, Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa)
1.58 Xander Schauffele, Justin Harding (Rsa), Matt Kuchar
2.09 Ian Poulter (Eng), Webb Simpson, Brooks Koepka
2.20 Tiger Woods, Tony Finau, Francesco Molinari (Ita)
Hole 10:
12.30 Charley Hoffman, Viktor Hovland (Nor) (x), Kyle Stanley
12.41 Takumi Kanaya (Jpn) (x), Bryson DeChambeau, Kevin Kisner
12.52 Gary Woodland, Keegan Bradley, Rory McIlroy (NIrl)
1.03 Charles Howell III, JB Holmes, Jimmy Walker
1.14 Alvaro Ortiz (Mex) (x), Kevin Na, Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Tha)
1.25 Keith Mitchell, Devon Bling (x), Patrick Reed
1.36 Andrew Landry, Satoshi Kodaira (Jpn), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)
1.47 Eddie Pepperell (Eng), Rafa Cabrera Bello (Esp), Bernhard Langer (Ger)
1.58 Haotong Li (Chn), Martin Kaymer (Ger), Branden Grace (Rsa)
2.09 Billy Horschel, Zach Johnson, Emiliano Grillo (Arg)
2.20 Alex Noren (Swe), Trevor Immelman (Rsa)
