The Masters: Ian Poulter aiming to take 'low' road to victory

Ian Poulter celebrates his birdie on the 18th

Ian Poulter admits he will need "to go low" in the final round of the Masters on Sunday if he is to claim his first major success.

The 43-year-old Englishman kept himself in contention at Augusta National with a four-under 68 in the third round to sit on nine under, four behind pacesetter Francesco Molinari.

After parring the first seven holes, Poulter made a move up the leaderboard with birdies at the eighth and ninth before a poor chip cost him a bogey at the 11th.

But he recovered from that with birdies at the 13th and 15th, both par-fives, and, after just missing out at the 17th, he finished on a high with a birdie at the last.

He said: "I had a couple of other opportunities which I didn't take, didn't get up‑and‑down on 11, which was frustrating really going in with seven‑iron, should have really hit it in the middle of the green, didn't, pushed it a little bit, paid the price for the only mistake of the day.

Poulter played alongside Tiger Woods in the third round

"But tee to green I'm playing well, I just need to hole a couple more putts and hopefully have a chance. I can only do what I can do at this point, so I need to make some birdies tomorrow.

"The greens are soft. This course is receptive, we're all out early tomorrow morning, so we're all on the golf course and we're going to know what's happening. If someone's going low, we're going to see it. Just got to go as low as you can go and see what happens."

Final round coverage will now begin at 1pm (BST) on Sky Sports Golf, with full live coverage starting at 2pm.