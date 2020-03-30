Augusta National Golf Club donates £1.6m to coronavirus fight

The Augusta National Golf Club hosts the Masters

Augusta National Golf Club is donating £1.6m ($2m) to help the Augusta area in the fight against the coronavirus that has seen this year's Masters Tournament postponed.

The club, the only permanent home for one of golf's four majors, said £800k ($1m) would go to Augusta University to help expand coronavirus testing, while another £800k ($1m) would go to the Central Savannah River Area's recently-launched coronavirus Emergency Response Fund.

Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley said: "It is our hope these gifts will help address the many challenges brought about by the coronavirus throughout the city of Augusta and the greater region.

"We believe Augusta National has an important responsibility to support and protect the community who has so generously and consistently supported us for many years."

Tiger Woods was scheduled to begin the defence of his Masters title on April 9, but earlier this month the event was postponed until "some later date" this year because of the coronavirus outbreak.

It is the Masters' first postponement since World War II, which stopped the tournament in 1943, 1944 and 1945.