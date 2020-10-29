The Masters: Key TV times, ways to watch from Augusta on Sky Sports

The men's major golf season reaches its climax at The Masters, with extended coverage from Augusta National live exclusively on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports' dedicated Masters channel will have round-the-clock coverage from one of the biggest events in the sporting calendar, where Tiger Woods returns to defend his Green Jacket and all of the world's top players are set to feature.

All four rounds will be broadcast exclusively live from November 12-15 on Sky Sports The Masters, with plenty of extra feeds available during the tournament and a host of bonus content to enjoy throughout the week.

Rory McIlroy will have another chance to complete the career Grand Slam

This year's contest has a new place in the schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic, meaning the key timings are different to what you may previously be used to and ensuring the 2020 edition will be like no other.

Here's all you need to know to make sure you don't miss any of the action…

MAIN COVERAGE

The Masters being in November has resulted in the TV coverage starting earlier than ever before, with Featured Groups getting under way from 12.30pm for the first two days ahead of full coverage from 6pm.

Woods registered his fifth Masters victory in the 2019 contest

Limited daylight means the action will not run through to the early hours like previous years, with an hour-long 'Live from the Masters' show looking ahead to that day's play over the weekend before full coverage from 5pm on Saturday and 3pm for the final round on Sunday.

BONUS ACTION

The Featured Groups option is one of several extra feeds available to watch throughout the tournament, with those marquee players on the red button from 6pm over the first two days, 3pm on Saturday and 1pm on Sunday.

You can follow players' progress through Amen Corner - Augusta's signature three-hole stretch - on the red button or for free via the Sky Sports website and the Sky Sports YouTube channel, while there is an extra stream on the red button covering the fourth, fifth and sixth holes.

No patrons will be allowed this year at Augusta National

The 15th and 16th hole feed is also available for all four days, while a one-hour verdict show will be live on Sky Sports The Masters after the conclusion of each round with a discussion of the key talking points from that day.

AND THERE'S MORE…

The entire schedule will be dedicated to the final men's major of the year, with special documentaries and highlights from the Masters archives, plus a three-hour preview show from Monday to Wednesday to bring you the latest news and interviews from Augusta.

There will be two-hour highlights shown each morning to look back at the previous day's play, while the final round will be repeated - in full - the day after the Green Jacket has been awarded.

'How The Masters Was Won' will review the week at 8pm on Monday November 16 and special Masters programming will be available to download throughout the tournament via Sky Sports On Demand, while Sky Q customers can catch up with clips, highlights and entertaining features.

Live text commentary from first tee to last will be available on skysports.com and Sky Sports' mobile apps, with live clips available via Sky Sports' Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts.

TV TIMES

Thursday

The Masters - First round LIVE! - 1800 to 2230 on Sky Sports Golf

Featured Groups LIVE! - 1230 to 1800 on Sky Sports Golf, 1800 to 2200 on Sky Sports via the red button

Amen Corner LIVE! - 1230 to 2115 on Sky Sports via the red button

4th, 5th and 6th holes LIVE! - 1255 to 2145 on Sky Sports via the red button

15th and 16th holes LIVE! - 1215 to 2145 on Sky Sports via the red button

The Masters verdict LIVE! - 2230 to 2330 on Sky Sports Golf

Friday

The Masters - Second round LIVE! - 1800 to 2230 on Sky Sports Golf

Featured Groups LIVE! - 1230 to 1800 on Sky Sports Golf, 1800 to 2200 on Sky Sports via the red button

Amen Corner LIVE! - 1230 to 2115 on Sky Sports via the red button

4th, 5th and 6th holes LIVE! - 1255 to 2145 on Sky Sports via the red button

15th and 16th holes LIVE! - 1215 to 2145 on Sky Sports via the red button

The Masters verdict LIVE! - 2230 to 2330 on Sky Sports Golf

Saturday

The Masters - Third round LIVE! - 1800 to 2200 on Sky Sports Golf (Live from the Masters from 1700 to 1800)

Featured Groups LIVE! - 1500 to 2200 on Sky Sports via the red button

Amen Corner LIVE! - 1510 to 2045 on Sky Sports via the red button

4th, 5th and 6th holes LIVE! - 1545 to 1930 on Sky Sports via the red button

15th and 16th holes LIVE! - 1615 to 2115 on Sky Sports via the red button

The Masters verdict LIVE! - 2200 to 2300 on Sky Sports Golf

Sunday

The Masters - Final round LIVE! - 1500 to 2000 on Sky Sports Golf (Live from the Masters from 1400 to 1500)

Featured Groups LIVE! - 1300 to 2000 on Sky Sports via the red button

Amen Corner LIVE! - 1310 to 1830 on Sky Sports via the red button

4th, 5th and 6th holes LIVE! - 1345 to 1800 on Sky Sports via the red button

15th and 16th holes LIVE! - 1615 to 1915 on Sky Sports via the red button

The Masters verdict LIVE! - 2000 to 2100 on Sky Sports Golf