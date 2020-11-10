The Masters: Groups, tee times for second round at Augusta National
Two-tee start will once again be in operation at Augusta National for the second round of The Masters on Friday; Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy get under way at 12.55pm from the 10th tee with Tiger Woods starting at 5pm from the first tee; Watch live on Sky Sports' dedicated channel
By Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 10/11/20 6:02pm
A look at the groups and tee times for the second round of the 84th Masters at Augusta National.
USA unless stated, all times GMT
(x) denotes amateurs
Starting from Hole 1
1200 Justin Harding (Rsa), Shugo Imahira (Jpn), Nick Taylor (Can)
1211 Chez Reavie, Sebastian Munoz (Col), Byeong Hun An (Kor)
1222 Bubba Watson, Matthew Wolff, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)
1233 Francesco Molinari (Ita), Billy Horschel, Cameron Smith (Aus)
1244 Bernhard Langer (Ger), JT Poston, Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa)
1255 Fred Couples, Max Homa, Dylan Frittelli (Rsa)
1306 Jose Maria Olazabal (Esp), Andrew Putnam, James Sugrue (Irl) (x)
1605 Sandy Lyle (Sco), Jimmy Walker, Yuxin Lin (Chn) (x)
1616 Webb Simpson, Marc Leishman, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)
1627 Kevin Kisner, Adam Hadwin (Can), Scottie Scheffler
1638 Jon Rahm (Esp), Bryson DeChambeau, Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa)
1649 Patrick Reed, Paul Casey (Eng), Tony Finau
1700 Tiger Woods, Shane Lowry (Irl), Andy Ogletree (x)
1711 Jordan Spieth, Gary Woodland, Ian Poulter (Eng)
1722 Graeme McDowell (NIrl), Si Woo Kim (Kor), Nate Lashley
Starting from Hole 10
1200 Sung Kang (Kor), Erik van Rooyen (Rsa)
1211 Danny Willett (Eng), Rickie Fowler, John Augenstein (x)
1222 Phil Mickelson, Abraham Ancer (Mex), Bernd Wiesberger (Aut)
1233 Adam Scott (Aus), Collin Morikawa, Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)
1244 Justin Thomas, Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Brooks Koepka
1255 Dustin Johnson, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy (NIrl)
1306 Zach Johnson, Justin Rose (Eng), Cameron Champ
1317 Victor Perez (Fra), Sungjae Im (Kor), Brendon Todd
1605 Lucas Glover, CT Pan (Tpe), Corey Conners (Can)
1616 Brandt Snedeker, Charles Howell III, Jazz Janewattanond (Tha)
1627 Larry Mize, Andrew Landry, Lukas Michel (Aus) (x)
1638 Matt Kuchar, Lee Westwood (Eng), Kevin Na
1649 Xander Schauffele, Jason Kokrak, Henrik Stenson (Swe)
1700 Charl Schwartzel (Rsa), Jason Day (Aus), Abel Gallegos (Arg) (x)
1711 Vijay Singh (Fij), Lanto Griffin, Tyler Duncan
1722 Mike Weir (Can), Rafa Cabrera Bello (Esp), Matt Wallace (Eng)
