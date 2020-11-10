The Masters: Groups, tee times for second round at Augusta National

Tiger Woods will be teeing off at 5pm for his second round at The Masters on Friday

A look at the groups and tee times for the second round of the 84th Masters at Augusta National.

USA unless stated, all times GMT

(x) denotes amateurs

Starting from Hole 1

1200 Justin Harding (Rsa), Shugo Imahira (Jpn), Nick Taylor (Can)

1211 Chez Reavie, Sebastian Munoz (Col), Byeong Hun An (Kor)

1222 Bubba Watson, Matthew Wolff, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)

The Masters - Live Live on

1233 Francesco Molinari (Ita), Billy Horschel, Cameron Smith (Aus)

1244 Bernhard Langer (Ger), JT Poston, Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa)

1255 Fred Couples, Max Homa, Dylan Frittelli (Rsa)

1306 Jose Maria Olazabal (Esp), Andrew Putnam, James Sugrue (Irl) (x)

1605 Sandy Lyle (Sco), Jimmy Walker, Yuxin Lin (Chn) (x)

1616 Webb Simpson, Marc Leishman, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)

1627 Kevin Kisner, Adam Hadwin (Can), Scottie Scheffler

1638 Jon Rahm (Esp), Bryson DeChambeau, Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa)

1649 Patrick Reed, Paul Casey (Eng), Tony Finau

1700 Tiger Woods, Shane Lowry (Irl), Andy Ogletree (x)

1711 Jordan Spieth, Gary Woodland, Ian Poulter (Eng)

1722 Graeme McDowell (NIrl), Si Woo Kim (Kor), Nate Lashley

The Masters - Live Live on

Starting from Hole 10

1200 Sung Kang (Kor), Erik van Rooyen (Rsa)

1211 Danny Willett (Eng), Rickie Fowler, John Augenstein (x)

1222 Phil Mickelson, Abraham Ancer (Mex), Bernd Wiesberger (Aut)

1233 Adam Scott (Aus), Collin Morikawa, Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)

1244 Justin Thomas, Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Brooks Koepka

1255 Dustin Johnson, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy (NIrl)

Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy will start their rounds at 12.55pm on Friday

1306 Zach Johnson, Justin Rose (Eng), Cameron Champ

1317 Victor Perez (Fra), Sungjae Im (Kor), Brendon Todd

1605 Lucas Glover, CT Pan (Tpe), Corey Conners (Can)

1616 Brandt Snedeker, Charles Howell III, Jazz Janewattanond (Tha)

1627 Larry Mize, Andrew Landry, Lukas Michel (Aus) (x)

1638 Matt Kuchar, Lee Westwood (Eng), Kevin Na

1649 Xander Schauffele, Jason Kokrak, Henrik Stenson (Swe)

The Masters Verdict Live on

1700 Charl Schwartzel (Rsa), Jason Day (Aus), Abel Gallegos (Arg) (x)

1711 Vijay Singh (Fij), Lanto Griffin, Tyler Duncan

1722 Mike Weir (Can), Rafa Cabrera Bello (Esp), Matt Wallace (Eng)

Watch The Masters this week live on Sky Sports, with all four rounds exclusively live on Sky Sports' Masters channel. Live coverage beings with Featured Groups from 12.30pm on Thursday.