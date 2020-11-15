The Masters: Shots of the day from third round at Augusta National

Hole-outs, ridiculous iron play and some monster putts all feature in the top shots from an entertaining third day at The Masters.

Dustin Johnson pulled clear of the field with a brilliant bogey-free 65 in the third round at Augusta National, with a stunning approach setting up a tap-in eagle at the second and a 40-foot birdie putt at the fourth helping him quickly move ahead.

Johnson flicked a wedge to kick-in range at the seventh and showed off more short-game magic to open up a four-shot advantage, while Sungjae Im, who is one of his closest challengers, chipped in from off the 11th green on his way to a third-round 68.

Dustin Johnson equalled the 54-hole record at Augusta National by getting to 16 under

A bunker hole-out from Rory McIlroy lifted the world No 5 inside the top 10 and Shane Lowry also chipped in from off the putting surface, while Abraham Ancer and Justin Thomas produced impressive approaches into the par-four 11th.

Rickie Fowler holed out from an unusual spot at the seventh and Bernhard Langer continued to roll back the years by draining a 63-footer at the 16th, with Charl Schwartzel, Patrick Reed, Justin Rose and Lee Westwood among the others to feature in the day's best efforts!

