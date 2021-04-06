The Masters 2021 TV schedule: When and how to watch live from Augusta National on Sky Sports

The men's major golf season begins this week at The Masters, with round-the-clock coverage from Augusta National exclusively live on Sky Sports.

The tournament is back in its traditional spot in the schedule, having moved to November last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, with world No 1 Dustin Johnson returning as defending champion after winning the Green Jacket in record-breaking fashion in 2020.

Sky Sports will show nine consecutive days of live coverage from Augusta National, including all four tournaments rounds from April 8-11, with plenty of bonus programming and additional action available throughout the week.

Dustin Johnson registered a five-shot win in last year's contest

Global broadcast restrictions mean that full live coverage will begin from 7.30pm over the first two days, 8pm on Saturday and 7pm on Sunday - all on Sky Sports The Masters - although there will be lots of live action to enjoy before then across all four rounds.

The Featured Groups option is one of several extra feeds available to watch throughout the tournament, with those marquee players available from 2pm over the first two days on Sky Sports The Masters and then via the red button throughout the weekend.

Featured Groups Thursday 3.06pm Bubba Watson. Brooks Koepka, Viktor Hovland 3.30pm Dustin Johnson, Lee Westwood, Tyler Strafaci 6.48pm Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen, Justin Thomas 7pm Jordan Spieth, Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa Friday 3.06pm Phil Mickelson, Tommy Fleetwood, Scottie Scheffler 3.30pm Adam Scott, Bryson DeChambeau, Max Homa 6.48pm Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy 7pm Patrick Reed, Daniel Berger, Paul Casey

Bryson DeChambeau is among the favourites for the opening men's major of the year

You can follow players' progress through Amen Corner - Augusta's signature three-hole stretch - on the red button or for free via the Sky Sports website and the Sky Sports YouTube channel, while there is an extra stream on the red button covering the fourth, fifth and sixth holes.

The 15th and 16th hole feed is also available for all four days, while the On The Range show is available on the red button on Thursday and Friday and then on the main channel for the final two rounds.

TV TIMES

*Asterisk is for approximate timings

Wednesday April 7

1400-1600 - Live On The Range - Live on Sky Sports The Masters

1600-1900 - Practice Round LIVE! - Live on Sky Sports The Masters

1900-2100 - The Masters preview LIVE! - Live on Sky Sports The Masters

Thursday April 8

The Masters LIVE! - 1400 to 0030 on Sky Sports The Masters (Including Featured Groups from 1400 to 1930)

Featured Groups:

3.06pm Bubba Watson, Brooks Koepka, Viktor Hovland

3.30pm Dustin Johnson, Lee Westwood, Tyler Strafaci

6.48pm Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen, Justin Thomas

7pm Jordan Spieth, Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa

1330-1400 - Live On The Range - Live via the red button

*1500-2130 - Live Featured Holes (4th, 5th and 6th) - Live via the red button

*1545-2300 Live from Amen Corner - Live via the red button, the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel and the Sky Sports website

*1645-2345 - Live Featured Holes (15th and 16th) - Live via the red button

Friday April 9

The Masters LIVE! - 1400 to 0030 on Sky Sports The Masters (Including Featured Groups from 1400 to 1930)

Featured Groups:

3.06pm Phil Mickelson, Tommy Fleetwood, Scottie Scheffler

3.30pm Adam Scott, Bryson DeChambeau, Max Homa

6.48pm Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy

7pm Patrick Reed, Daniel Berger, Paul Casey

1330-1400 - Live On The Range - Live via the red button

*1500-2130 - Live Featured Holes (4th, 5th and 6th) - Live via the red button

*1545-2300 Live from Amen Corner - Live via the red button, the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel and the Sky Sports website

*1645-2345 - Live Featured Holes (15th and 16th) - Live via the red button

Saturday April 10

The Masters - Third round LIVE! - 2000 to 0030 on Sky Sports The Masters (Live from the Masters from 1900 to 2000)

0900-1200 - Masters Breakfast - Live on Sky Sports The Masters

*1515-2300 - Live Masters Featured Groups - Live via the red button

*1530-2230 - Live Featured Holes (4th, 5th and 6th) - Live via the red button

*1600-2300 - Live from Amen Corner - Live via the red button, the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel and the Sky Sports website

1600-1800 - Live On The Range - Live on Sky Sports The Masters

*1730-2330 - Live Featured Holes (15th and 16th) - Live via the red button

Sunday April 11

The Masters - Final round LIVE! - 1900 to 0030 on Sky Sports The Masters (Live from the Masters from 1800 to 1900)

0900-1200 - Masters Breakfast - Live on Sky Sports The Masters

*1515-2300 - Live Masters Featured Groups - Live via the red button

*1530-2230 - Live Featured Holes (4th, 5th and 6th) - Live via the red button

*1600-2300 - Live from Amen Corner - Live via the red button, the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel and the Sky Sports website

1600-1800 - Live On The Range - Live on Sky Sports The Masters

*1730-2330 - Live Featured Holes (15th and 16th) - Live via the red button

AND THERE'S MORE…

The entire schedule during tournament week will be dedicated to the opening men's major of the year, with special documentaries and highlights from the Masters archives, plus live previews from Monday to Wednesday to bring you the latest news and interviews from Augusta.

Rory McIlroy will have another opportunity to complete the career Grand Slam

There will be two-hour highlights shown each morning to look back at the previous day's play, while the final round will be repeated - in full - the day after the Green Jacket has been awarded.

Other special Masters programming will be available to download via Sky Sports On Demand, while Sky Q customers can catch up with clips, highlights and entertaining features.

Live text commentary from first tee to last will be available on skysports.com and Sky Sports' mobile apps, with live clips available via Sky Sports' Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts.

SKY SPORTS RECAP

Sky Q customers can access Sky Sports Recap, a system that allows you to see key moments from one of the biggest events in the sporting calendar. The innovative new technology enables you to have more control of the shots you're seeing and quickly get up-to-date about the tournament.

You'll see the best clips from that day's round so far and catch up on each of the previous rounds, as well as any other significant moments from the notable names in the field.

Sky Q subscribers who've joined the coverage late, or just want to re-live what they've seen so far, can do so by hitting the red button on your Q remote and then selecting the "Recap" option.

Watch The Masters throughout the week live on Sky Sports' dedicated channel - Sky Sports The Masters!

