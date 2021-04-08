The Masters: Watch Amen Corner coverage from Augusta National via Sky Sports' live video stream

Augusta National's Amen Corner is one of the most recognisable places in golf and you can see all the world's best players tackle the famous stretch, for free, via the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel.

The Masters marks the start of the men's 2021 major schedule, with all four rounds exclusively live on Sky Sports The Masters and a host of extra feeds and coverage available via the red button.

Dustin Johnson returns as defending champion after his record-breaking win last November, with Rory McIlroy looking to complete golf's career Grand Slam and Justin Thomas having the opportunity to move top of the world rankings.

Amen Corner is a key part of Augusta's iconic layout and will offer a compelling challenge for the 88-man field this week, with the three-hole stretch producing some of the most memorable moments in Masters history.

The stretch begins with a 505-yard par four at the 11th, with the green guarded by a pond to the left and a bunker positioned strategically to the right centre.

The 12th, where Jordan Spieth saw his hopes a second consecutive green jacket vanish after a quadruple bogey in 2016, is a demanding 155-yard par three over Rae's Creek and one of the most famous holes in the sport.

The 510-yard par five 13th is a sweeping dogleg, and an accurate tee shot offers a chance to reach the raised green in two, with Bryson DeChambeau among those looking to take advantage of his distance off the tee on that hole.

Streaming from Amen Corner is available for all four rounds from approximately 3.45pm via the red button on Sky Sports Golf, the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel, or by clicking the video at the top of the page!

