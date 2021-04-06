The Masters: First-round groups and tee times at Augusta National
Last Updated: 06/04/21 5:43pm
A look at the groups and tee-off times for the first round of the 85th Masters at Augusta National.
USA unless stated, all times BST, (x) denotes amateurs
1300 M Thompson, H Swafford
1312 S Lyle (Sco), M Jones (Aus), D Frittelli (Rsa)
1324 I Woosnam (Wal), J Herman, S Cink
1336 S Munoz (Col), H Stenson (Swe), R Streb
1348 B Langer (Ger), W Zalatoris, (x) J Long (Eng)
1400 B Harman, I Poulter (Eng), B Todd
1412 C Schwartzel (Rsa), Si Woo Kim (Kor), C Conners (Can)
1424 D Willett (Eng), J Niemann (Chl), K Kisner
1436 J Day (Aus), M Wolff, C Champ
1448 H Matsuyama (Jpn), H English, A Ancer (Mex)
1506 B Watson, B Koepka, V Hovland (Nor)
1518 S Garcia (Esp), W Simpson, C Bezuidenhout (Rsa)
1530 D Johnson, L Westwood (Eng), (x) T Strafaci
1542 X Schauffele, J Rahm (Esp), R McIlroy (NIrl)
1554 P Reed, D Berger, P Casey (Eng)
1606 V Singh (Fij), M Laird (Sco)
1618 L Mize, J Walker, B Gay
1630 C Ortiz (Mex), M Hughes (Can), B Wiesberger (Aut)
1642 M Weir (Can), CT Pan (Tai), R MacIntyre (Sco)
1654 J M Olazabal (Esp), M Wallace (Eng), L Griffin
1712 V Perez (Fra), J Kokrak, M Leishman (Aus)
1724 F Couples, F Molinari (Ita), (x) C Osborne
1736 Z Johnson, K Na, G Woodland
1748 S Lowry (Irl), J Rose (Eng), M Kuchar
1800 B Horschel, T Hatton (Eng), R Palmer
1812 P Mickelson, T Fleetwood (Eng), S Scheffler
1824 P Cantlay, Sungjae Im (Kor), M Fitzpatrick (Eng)
1836 A Scott (Aus), B DeChambeau, M Homa
1848 T Finau, L Oosthuizen (Rsa), J Thomas
1900 J Spieth, C Smith (Aus), C Morikawa