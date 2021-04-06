Golf News

The Masters: First-round groups and tee times at Augusta National

Watch the first round of The Masters live on Sky Sports The Masters. Featured Group coverage begins at 2pm on Thursday

Dustin Johnson will play the first two rounds with Lee Westwood

A look at the groups and tee-off times for the first round of the 85th Masters at Augusta National.

USA unless stated, all times BST, (x) denotes amateurs

1300 M Thompson, H Swafford

1312 S Lyle (Sco), M Jones (Aus), D Frittelli (Rsa)

1324 I Woosnam (Wal), J Herman, S Cink

1336 S Munoz (Col), H Stenson (Swe), R Streb

1348 B Langer (Ger), W Zalatoris, (x) J Long (Eng)

1400 B Harman, I Poulter (Eng), B Todd

1412 C Schwartzel (Rsa), Si Woo Kim (Kor), C Conners (Can)

1424 D Willett (Eng), J Niemann (Chl), K Kisner

1436 J Day (Aus), M Wolff, C Champ

1448 H Matsuyama (Jpn), H English, A Ancer (Mex)

1506 B Watson, B Koepka, V Hovland (Nor)

1518 S Garcia (Esp), W Simpson, C Bezuidenhout (Rsa)

Bryson DeChambeau is a late starter on Thursday

1530 D Johnson, L Westwood (Eng), (x) T Strafaci

1542 X Schauffele, J Rahm (Esp), R McIlroy (NIrl)

1554 P Reed, D Berger, P Casey (Eng)

1606 V Singh (Fij), M Laird (Sco)

1618 L Mize, J Walker, B Gay

1630 C Ortiz (Mex), M Hughes (Can), B Wiesberger (Aut)

1642 M Weir (Can), CT Pan (Tai), R MacIntyre (Sco)

1654 J M Olazabal (Esp), M Wallace (Eng), L Griffin

1712 V Perez (Fra), J Kokrak, M Leishman (Aus)

1724 F Couples, F Molinari (Ita), (x) C Osborne

1736 Z Johnson, K Na, G Woodland

1748 S Lowry (Irl), J Rose (Eng), M Kuchar

Jordan Spieth is out in the final group of round one

1800 B Horschel, T Hatton (Eng), R Palmer

1812 P Mickelson, T Fleetwood (Eng), S Scheffler

1824 P Cantlay, Sungjae Im (Kor), M Fitzpatrick (Eng)

1836 A Scott (Aus), B DeChambeau, M Homa

1848 T Finau, L Oosthuizen (Rsa), J Thomas

1900 J Spieth, C Smith (Aus), C Morikawa

