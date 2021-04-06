The Masters: First-round groups and tee times at Augusta National

Dustin Johnson will play the first two rounds with Lee Westwood

A look at the groups and tee-off times for the first round of the 85th Masters at Augusta National.

USA unless stated, all times BST, (x) denotes amateurs

1300 M Thompson, H Swafford

1312 S Lyle (Sco), M Jones (Aus), D Frittelli (Rsa)

1324 I Woosnam (Wal), J Herman, S Cink

1336 S Munoz (Col), H Stenson (Swe), R Streb

1348 B Langer (Ger), W Zalatoris, (x) J Long (Eng)

The Masters - Live Live on

1400 B Harman, I Poulter (Eng), B Todd

1412 C Schwartzel (Rsa), Si Woo Kim (Kor), C Conners (Can)

1424 D Willett (Eng), J Niemann (Chl), K Kisner

1436 J Day (Aus), M Wolff, C Champ

1448 H Matsuyama (Jpn), H English, A Ancer (Mex)

1506 B Watson, B Koepka, V Hovland (Nor)

1518 S Garcia (Esp), W Simpson, C Bezuidenhout (Rsa)

Bryson DeChambeau is a late starter on Thursday

1530 D Johnson, L Westwood (Eng), (x) T Strafaci

1542 X Schauffele, J Rahm (Esp), R McIlroy (NIrl)

1554 P Reed, D Berger, P Casey (Eng)

1606 V Singh (Fij), M Laird (Sco)

1618 L Mize, J Walker, B Gay

1630 C Ortiz (Mex), M Hughes (Can), B Wiesberger (Aut)

1642 M Weir (Can), CT Pan (Tai), R MacIntyre (Sco)

1654 J M Olazabal (Esp), M Wallace (Eng), L Griffin

1712 V Perez (Fra), J Kokrak, M Leishman (Aus)

1724 F Couples, F Molinari (Ita), (x) C Osborne

1736 Z Johnson, K Na, G Woodland

1748 S Lowry (Irl), J Rose (Eng), M Kuchar

Jordan Spieth is out in the final group of round one

1800 B Horschel, T Hatton (Eng), R Palmer

1812 P Mickelson, T Fleetwood (Eng), S Scheffler

1824 P Cantlay, Sungjae Im (Kor), M Fitzpatrick (Eng)

1836 A Scott (Aus), B DeChambeau, M Homa

1848 T Finau, L Oosthuizen (Rsa), J Thomas

1900 J Spieth, C Smith (Aus), C Morikawa