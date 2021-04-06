The Masters: Second-round groups and tee times at Augusta National

Rory McIlroy will feature in the penultimate group in the second round of The Masters on Friday

A look at the groups and tee-off times for the second round of the 85th Masters at Augusta National.

USA unless stated, all times BST, (x) denotes amateurs

1300 V Singh (Fij), M Laird (Sco)

1312 L Mize, J Walker, B Gay

1324 C Ortiz (Mex), M Hughes (Can), B Wiesberger (Aut)

1336 M Weir (Can), CT Pan (Tai), R MacIntyre (Sco)

1348 J M Olazabal (Esp), M Wallace (Eng), L Griffin

1400 V Perez (Fra), J Kokrak, M Leishman (Aus)

1412 F Couples, F Molinari (Ita), (x) C Osborne

1424 Z Johnson, K Na, G Woodland

1436 S Lowry (Irl), J Rose (Eng), M Kuchar

1448 B Horschel, T Hatton (Eng), R Palmer

1506 P Mickelson, T Fleetwood (Eng), S Scheffler

1518 P Cantlay, Sungjae Im (Kor), M Fitzpatrick (Eng)

1530 A Scott (Aus), B DeChambeau, M Homa

1542 T Finau, L Oosthuizen (Rsa), J Thomas

Justin Thomas will get his second round under way at 3.42pm

1554 J Spieth, C Smith (Aus), C Morikawa

1606 M Thompson, H Swafford

1618 S Lyle (Sco), M Jones (Aus), D Frittelli (Rsa)

1630 I Woosnam (Wal), J Herman, S Cink

1642 S Munoz (Col), H Stenson (Swe), R Streb

1654 B Langer (Ger), W Zalatoris, (x) J Long (Eng)

1712 B Harman, I Poulter (Eng), B Todd

Jordan Spieth is seeking his second Masters title after winning in 2015

1724 C Schwartzel (Rsa), Si Woo Kim (Kor), C Conners (Can)

1736 D Willett (Eng), J Niemann (Chl), K Kisner

1748 J Day (Aus), M Wolff, C Champ

1800 H Matsuyama (Jpn), H English, A Ancer (Mex)

1812 B Watson, B Koepka, V Hovland (Nor)

1824 S Garcia (Esp), W Simpson, C Bezuidenhout (Rsa)

1836 D Johnson, L Westwood (Eng), (x) T Strafaci

1848 X Schauffele, J Rahm (Esp), R McIlroy (NIrl)

1900 P Reed, D Berger, P Casey (Eng)