The Masters: Second-round groups and tee times at Augusta National

Dustin Johnson, Lee Westwood, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Paul Casey all among the later starters; watch the second round of The Masters live on Sky Sports The Masters; featured group coverage begins at 2pm on Friday

Last Updated: 06/04/21 5:35pm

Rory McIlroy will feature in the penultimate group in the second round of The Masters on Friday
Rory McIlroy will feature in the penultimate group in the second round of The Masters on Friday

A look at the groups and tee-off times for the second round of the 85th Masters at Augusta National.

USA unless stated, all times BST, (x) denotes amateurs

1300 V Singh (Fij), M Laird (Sco)

1312 L Mize, J Walker, B Gay

1324 C Ortiz (Mex), M Hughes (Can), B Wiesberger (Aut)

1336 M Weir (Can), CT Pan (Tai), R MacIntyre (Sco)

1348 J M Olazabal (Esp), M Wallace (Eng), L Griffin

1400 V Perez (Fra), J Kokrak, M Leishman (Aus)

1412 F Couples, F Molinari (Ita), (x) C Osborne

1424 Z Johnson, K Na, G Woodland

1436 S Lowry (Irl), J Rose (Eng), M Kuchar

1448 B Horschel, T Hatton (Eng), R Palmer

1506 P Mickelson, T Fleetwood (Eng), S Scheffler

1518 P Cantlay, Sungjae Im (Kor), M Fitzpatrick (Eng)

1530 A Scott (Aus), B DeChambeau, M Homa

1542 T Finau, L Oosthuizen (Rsa), J Thomas

Justin Thomas will get his second round under way at 3.42pm
Justin Thomas will get his second round under way at 3.42pm

1554 J Spieth, C Smith (Aus), C Morikawa

1606 M Thompson, H Swafford

1618 S Lyle (Sco), M Jones (Aus), D Frittelli (Rsa)

1630 I Woosnam (Wal), J Herman, S Cink

1642 S Munoz (Col), H Stenson (Swe), R Streb

1654 B Langer (Ger), W Zalatoris, (x) J Long (Eng)

1712 B Harman, I Poulter (Eng), B Todd

Jordan Spieth is seeking his second Masters title after winning in 2015
Jordan Spieth is seeking his second Masters title after winning in 2015

1724 C Schwartzel (Rsa), Si Woo Kim (Kor), C Conners (Can)

1736 D Willett (Eng), J Niemann (Chl), K Kisner

1748 J Day (Aus), M Wolff, C Champ

1800 H Matsuyama (Jpn), H English, A Ancer (Mex)

1812 B Watson, B Koepka, V Hovland (Nor)

1824 S Garcia (Esp), W Simpson, C Bezuidenhout (Rsa)

1836 D Johnson, L Westwood (Eng), (x) T Strafaci

1848 X Schauffele, J Rahm (Esp), R McIlroy (NIrl)

1900 P Reed, D Berger, P Casey (Eng)

