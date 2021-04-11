The Masters 2021: Pairings and tee times for final round at Augusta National

Hideki Matsuyama and Xander Schauffele are paired together again for the final round of The Masters

Pairings and tee times for the final round of the 85th Masters at Augusta National, where Justin Rose is among the players chasing Hideki Matsuyama.

USA unless stated; all times BST

1500 A Scott (Aus), J Herman

1510 J M Olazabal (Esp), B Todd

1520 G Woodland, C Bezuidenhout (Rsa)

1530 B Horschel, P Casey (Eng)

1540 M Thompson, A Ancer (Mex)

1550 T Hatton (Eng), I Poulter (Eng)

1600 B DeChambeau, H English

1610 L Oosthuizen (Rsa), J Kokrak

1620 S Munoz (Col), C Champ

1640 C Morikawa, M Jones (Aus)

1650 M Fitzpatrick (Eng), T Fleetwood (Eng)

1700 B Watson, M Laird (Sco)

1710 C Schwartzel (Rsa), M Wallace (Eng)

1720 M Hughes (Can), S Lowry (Ire)

1730 J Rahm (Esp), S Scheffler

1740 J Niemann (Chl), W Simpson

1750 F Molinari (Ita), P Mickelson

1800 J Thomas, C Smith (Aus)

1820 R Palmer, V Hovland (Nor)

1830 S Cink, H Stenson (Swe)

1840 K Na, P Reed

1850 B Wiesberger (Aut), Si Woo Kim (Kor)

1900 R MacIntyre (Sco), T Finau

1910 B Harman, J Spieth

1920 C Conners (Can), W Zalatoris

1930 J Rose (Eng), M Leishman (Aus)

1940 X Schauffele, H Matsuyama (Jpn)

