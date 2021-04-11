Golf News

The Masters 2021: Pairings and tee times for final round at Augusta National

Hideki Matsuyama heads into the final round on 11 under and four clear of Justin Rose, Marc Leishman, Xander Schauffele and Will Zalatoris; Japanese player bidding to become the first Asian golfer to win the Green Jacket

Last Updated: 11/04/21 2:10pm

Hideki Matsuyama and Xander Schauffele are paired together again for the final round of The Masters
Pairings and tee times for the final round of the 85th Masters at Augusta National, where Justin Rose is among the players chasing Hideki Matsuyama.

USA unless stated; all times BST

1500 A Scott (Aus), J Herman

1510 J M Olazabal (Esp), B Todd

1520 G Woodland, C Bezuidenhout (Rsa)

1530 B Horschel, P Casey (Eng)

1540 M Thompson, A Ancer (Mex)

1550 T Hatton (Eng), I Poulter (Eng)

1600 B DeChambeau, H English
Take a look at the best shots from the third round of The 85th Masters at Augusta National, including a superb hole-in-one at the sixth
1610 L Oosthuizen (Rsa), J Kokrak

1620 S Munoz (Col), C Champ

1640 C Morikawa, M Jones (Aus)

1650 M Fitzpatrick (Eng), T Fleetwood (Eng)

1700 B Watson, M Laird (Sco)

1710 C Schwartzel (Rsa), M Wallace (Eng)

1720 M Hughes (Can), S Lowry (Ire)

1730 J Rahm (Esp), S Scheffler

1740 J Niemann (Chl), W Simpson

1750 F Molinari (Ita), P Mickelson

1800 J Thomas, C Smith (Aus)
From left-handed swings to slipping down the banks of Augusta National, we look at some of the occasions shots didn't go to plan for the golfers during the second round at The Masters
1820 R Palmer, V Hovland (Nor)

1830 S Cink, H Stenson (Swe)

1840 K Na, P Reed

1850 B Wiesberger (Aut), Si Woo Kim (Kor)

1900 R MacIntyre (Sco), T Finau
1:04
Robert MacIntyre was keen to take the positives after posting a second successive 70 at The Masters and continue his move up the Augusta leaderboard
Robert MacIntyre was keen to take the positives after posting a second successive 70 at The Masters and continue his move up the Augusta leaderboard

1910 B Harman, J Spieth

1920 C Conners (Can), W Zalatoris

1930 J Rose (Eng), M Leishman (Aus)

1940 X Schauffele, H Matsuyama (Jpn)

