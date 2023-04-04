The Masters: Full pairings, tee times and Featured Groups for second round at Augusta National
Scottie Scheffler is looking to defend his title at The Masters, where Rory McIlroy is targeting the career Grand Slam and Tiger Woods makes his 25th appearance at Augusta National; Watch throughout the week live on Sky Sports
Last Updated: 04/04/23 8:06pm
Groupings and tee times for the opening round of The Masters, held at Augusta National in Georgia and exclusively live on Friday from 2pm on Sky Sports Golf.
USA unless stated, all times BST
(a) denotes amateurs
Starting from Hole 1
1300 Cameron Champ, Jose Maria Olazabal (Esp)
1312 Taylor Moore, Charl Schwartzel (Rsa), (a) Aldrich Potgieter (Rsa)
1324 Bryson DeChambeau, Francesco Molinari (Ita), J. T. Poston
1336 Bernhard Langer (Ger), Mito Pereira (Chi), (a) Ben Carr
1348 Brooks Koepka, Danny Willett (Eng), Gary Woodland
1400 K.H Lee (Kor), Sepp Straka (Aut), Harold Varner III
1412 Tom Hoge, Si-Woo Kim (Kor), Phil Mickelson
1424 Harris English, Ryan Fox (Nzl), Billy Horschel
1436 Jason Day (Aus), Zach Johnson, (a) Gordon Sargent
1448 Brian Harman, Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Joaquin Niemann (Chi)
1506 Corey Conners (Can), Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose (Eng)
1518 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), Collin Morikawa, Will Zalatoris
1530 Max Homa, (a) Sam Bennett, Scottie Scheffler
1542 Sam Burns, Tom Kim (Kor), Rory McIlroy (NIrl)
1554 Tony Finau, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Jordan Spieth
1606 Kevin Na, Mike Weir (Can)
1618 Vijay Singh (Fij), Scott Stallings, (a) Matthew McClean (NIrl)
1630 Talor Gooch, Jason Kokrak, Sandy Lyle (Sco)
1642 Fred Couples, Russell Henley, Alexander Noren (Swe)
1654 Kevin Kisner, Adrian Meronk (Pol), Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa)
1712 Min-Woo Lee (Aus), Larry Mize, (a) Harrison Crowe (Aus)
1724 Sergio Garcia (Esp), Kazuki Higa (Jpn), Keith Mitchell
1736 Patrick Reed, Adam Svensson (Can), Sahith Theegala
1748 Mackenzie Hughes (Can), Shane Lowry (Irl), Thomas Pieters (Bel)
1800 Seamus Power (Irl), Bubba Watson, (a) Mateo Fernandez (Arg)
1812 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Keegan Bradley, Chris Kirk
1824 Viktor Hovland (Nor), Xander Schauffele, Tiger Woods
1836 Patrick Cantlay, Kurt Kitayama, Adam Scott (Aus)
1848 Jon Rahm (Esp), Justin Thomas, Cameron Young
1900 Sungjae Im (Kor), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Cameron Smith (Aus)
When is The Masters live on Sky Sports?
Wall-to-wall coverage from the tournament begins at 2pm on Friday, with Featured Group action and regular updates from around the course available to enjoy on Sky Sports Golf until the global broadcast window begins at 8pm.
There will be lots of extra action throughout the day via the red button on Sky Sports Golf, along with Sky Q and Sky Glass, providing plenty of bonus feeds and allowing you to follow players' progress through various parts of Augusta's famous layout.
The notorious Amen Corner stream will also be available for all four rounds and focuses on the famous three-hole stretch from the 11th, with that coverage also live - for free - on the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel and Sky Sports App.
