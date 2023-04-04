The Masters: Full pairings, tee times and Featured Groups for second round at Augusta National

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News' Jamie Weir discusses all the big talking points as the countdown to The Masters continues at Augusta Sky Sports News' Jamie Weir discusses all the big talking points as the countdown to The Masters continues at Augusta

Groupings and tee times for the opening round of The Masters, held at Augusta National in Georgia and exclusively live on Friday from 2pm on Sky Sports Golf.

USA unless stated, all times BST

(a) denotes amateurs

Starting from Hole 1

1300 Cameron Champ, Jose Maria Olazabal (Esp)

1312 Taylor Moore, Charl Schwartzel (Rsa), (a) Aldrich Potgieter (Rsa)

1324 Bryson DeChambeau, Francesco Molinari (Ita), J. T. Poston

1336 Bernhard Langer (Ger), Mito Pereira (Chi), (a) Ben Carr

1348 Brooks Koepka, Danny Willett (Eng), Gary Woodland

1400 K.H Lee (Kor), Sepp Straka (Aut), Harold Varner III

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sepp Straka gets Masters week off to a brilliant start, hitting an ace on his practice round at Augusta Sepp Straka gets Masters week off to a brilliant start, hitting an ace on his practice round at Augusta

1412 Tom Hoge, Si-Woo Kim (Kor), Phil Mickelson

1424 Harris English, Ryan Fox (Nzl), Billy Horschel

1436 Jason Day (Aus), Zach Johnson, (a) Gordon Sargent

1448 Brian Harman, Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Joaquin Niemann (Chi)

1506 Corey Conners (Can), Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose (Eng)

1518 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), Collin Morikawa, Will Zalatoris

1530 Max Homa, (a) Sam Bennett, Scottie Scheffler

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look back at Scottie Scheffler’s sensational victory at the 2022 edition of The Masters A look back at Scottie Scheffler’s sensational victory at the 2022 edition of The Masters

1542 Sam Burns, Tom Kim (Kor), Rory McIlroy (NIrl)

1554 Tony Finau, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Jordan Spieth

1606 Kevin Na, Mike Weir (Can)

1618 Vijay Singh (Fij), Scott Stallings, (a) Matthew McClean (NIrl)

1630 Talor Gooch, Jason Kokrak, Sandy Lyle (Sco)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player As we build up to The Masters Sky Sports invites a variety of experts from other sports to take on the iconic 12th hole at Augusta, with Kelly and Sue Smith taking it on this time As we build up to The Masters Sky Sports invites a variety of experts from other sports to take on the iconic 12th hole at Augusta, with Kelly and Sue Smith taking it on this time

1642 Fred Couples, Russell Henley, Alexander Noren (Swe)

1654 Kevin Kisner, Adrian Meronk (Pol), Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa)

1712 Min-Woo Lee (Aus), Larry Mize, (a) Harrison Crowe (Aus)

1724 Sergio Garcia (Esp), Kazuki Higa (Jpn), Keith Mitchell

The Masters - Live Live on

1736 Patrick Reed, Adam Svensson (Can), Sahith Theegala

1748 Mackenzie Hughes (Can), Shane Lowry (Irl), Thomas Pieters (Bel)

1800 Seamus Power (Irl), Bubba Watson, (a) Mateo Fernandez (Arg)

1812 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Keegan Bradley, Chris Kirk

1824 Viktor Hovland (Nor), Xander Schauffele, Tiger Woods

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player We look back on the key moments of Tiger Woods' winning final round at the 2019 Masters We look back on the key moments of Tiger Woods' winning final round at the 2019 Masters

1836 Patrick Cantlay, Kurt Kitayama, Adam Scott (Aus)

1848 Jon Rahm (Esp), Justin Thomas, Cameron Young

1900 Sungjae Im (Kor), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Cameron Smith (Aus)

When is The Masters live on Sky Sports?

Wall-to-wall coverage from the tournament begins at 2pm on Friday, with Featured Group action and regular updates from around the course available to enjoy on Sky Sports Golf until the global broadcast window begins at 8pm.

The Masters - Live Live on

There will be lots of extra action throughout the day via the red button on Sky Sports Golf, along with Sky Q and Sky Glass, providing plenty of bonus feeds and allowing you to follow players' progress through various parts of Augusta's famous layout.

The notorious Amen Corner stream will also be available for all four rounds and focuses on the famous three-hole stretch from the 11th, with that coverage also live - for free - on the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel and Sky Sports App.

Who will win the Green Jacket? Watch The Masters throughout the week live on Sky Sports! Live coverage of the second round begins on Friday from 2pm on Sky Sports Golf.