The Masters: Watch free live stream as players tackle iconic Amen Corner at Augusta National

The world's top players tackle one of the most iconic stretches in golf this week at The Masters, with live coverage from Amen Corner available via Sky Sports' free live stream.

The three-hole spell of the 11th, 12th and 13th can make or break a round at Augusta National, with each offering its own challenges and giving players plenty to think about during the opening major of the year.

Hole No 11, a par four called White Dogwood, was extended last year and the green is guarded by a pond to the left, with a bunker positioned strategically to the right centre.

Next, the players move on to the 12th hole, Golden Bell, the shortest par-three on this famous course. Perils often include swirling winds and always include Rae's Creek and three bunkers.

The par-five 13th hole rounds off Amen Corner and is historically the easiest hole on the course, although will prove a tougher test this year with the tee position moved back 35 yards to a record length of 545 yards.

You can watch Amen Corner for free on Sky Sports website and app and the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel from around 1pm on Saturday afternoon to see the conclusion of round two, with coverage also available on Sky Sports Golf (Sky channel 405) via the red button.

The feed will then go live later in the day for the third round, with exact timings for when that coverage starts depended on when the second round is concluded.

How else can I follow The Masters?

Wall-to-wall coverage continues throughout the weekend live on Sky Sports Golf, with full coverage returning at the earlier time of 1pm on Saturday for the conclusion of the weather-delayed second round.

A special 'Live from The Masters' show will offer build-up content and occasional live updates from approximately 4pm, with full coverage from 7.30pm ahead of the global broadcast window beginning at 8pm.

There will be lots of extra action via the red button on Sky Sports Golf, along with Sky Q and Sky Glass, providing plenty of bonus feeds and allowing you to follow players' progress through various parts of Augusta's famous layout.

Featured Groups, the Amen Corner stream are joined on the red button by feeds focusing on two other areas of the golf course, with the fourth, fifth and six holes on one stream and the 15th and 16th covered on another.

