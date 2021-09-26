Ryder Cup 2020: Free live stream as Bryson DeChambeau plays Sergio Garcia in Sunday singles

Bryson DeChambeau takes on unbeaten Spanish star Sergio Garcia in the Ryder Cup singles and you can watch, for free, via Sky Sports' live YouTube stream.

Garcia is the only player in Padraig Harrington's team to hold a 100 per cent record this week at Whistling Straits, having won all three of his matches alongside Jon Rahm over the first two days, with the former Masters champion looking to extend that record on the final day.

Sergio Garcia has won more Ryder Cup matches than any player in the tournament's history

Europe's record Ryder Cup points scorer takes on DeChambeau in match four on the final day, with the American also unbeaten this week after claiming 1.5 points from his two fixtures alongside rookie Scottie Scheffler.

The match is available in full via the red button and - for free - on the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel, while full coverage from the singles can be enjoyed on Sky Sports' dedicated Ryder Cup channel.

Team USA take an 11-5 lead into Sunday's 12 singles matches and require just three and a half points to win the biennial contest for only the second time since 2008, while Europe need to overturn the largest final-day comeback in history if they're to retain the trophy.

Click on the video above to watch the free live stream from Bryson DeChambeau v Sergio Garcia!