Ryder Cup qualification 2025: Final standings, points for Team USA and Team Europe ahead of Bethpage Black
Final Ryder Cup qualification standings including Team USA rankings and how Team Europe's qualifying worked; 2025 Ryder Cup takes place at Bethpage Black in New York from September 26-28, exclusively live on Sky Sports
Tuesday 2 September 2025 16:42, UK
We take a look at how players qualified for the 2025 Ryder Cup and who secured their spots in Team USA and Team Europe for this year's contest at Bethpage Black.
Luke Donald returns as Europe's Ryder Cup captain for the biennial contest, where he will be looking to lead his side to back-to-back victories and a first success on American soil since featuring as a player in the 2012 'Miracle at Medinah'.
Europe won 16.5-11.5 in Rome in 2023 under Donald's leadership but face a tough challenge and a boisterous New York crowd against Keegan Bradley's team, who will want a repeat of their record-breaking 19-9 success when the competition was last on American soil.
- When is the 2025 Ryder Cup? All you need to know 🔍
- Ryder Cup 2025: Latest headlines and video 📰
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream no contract 📺
- Choose the sports notifications you want! 🔔
Team Europe Ryder Cup standings
QUALIFIED: Rory McIlroy, Robert MacIntyre, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose, Rasmus Hojggard, Tyrrell Hatton
PICKED: Shane Lowry, Jon Rahm, Sepp Straka, Viktor Hovland, Ludvig Åberg, Matt Fitzpatrick
Europe only has one Ryder Cup Points List this time around, whereas previous campaigns saw players secure spots via the World Points List - based on Official World Golf Ranking points accrued - and a European Points List that was based on Race to Dubai Ranking points won.
Players must be DP World Tour members to be eligible to represent Team Europe, with the year-long qualification campaign starting last summer at the Betfred British Masters and concluding at the same event from August 21-24 this year.
Only points from DP World Tour events were available during 2024, with a total of 1,500 points available at the 'Back 9' events and 1,000 points in the 'Global Series' tournaments, with points also up for grabs on the PGA Tour during the 2025 season.
Major tournaments have 5,000 points available and the PGA Tour's Signature Events offer 3,000, along with The Players and first FedExCup Playoff, while regular PGA Tour events and DP World Tour Rolex Series tournaments have 2,000 points on offer.
No points will be allocated to any events scheduled against Rolex Series events, other than the ISCO Championship on the PGA Tour, with the top six players on the list at the end of the qualification campaign then being joined by six captain's picks to complete Donald's team.
Donald named six of Europe's victorious 2023 team to complete his line-up, with Shane Lowry, Jon Rahm, Sepp Straka, Viktor Hovland, Ludvig Åberg and Matt Fitzpatrick all returning.
Team USA Ryder Cup standings
QUALIFIED: Scottie Scheffler, JJ Spaun, Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley, Harris English, Bryson DeChambeau
PICKED: Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Ben Griffin, Cameron Young, Patrick Cantlay, Sam Burns
American players had the opportunity to earn points at The Players and all four majors in 2024, with one point also given for every $1,000 earned at The Masters, PGA Championship, US Open and The Open.
The same number of points were also on offer at regular PGA Tour events in 2025 until the BMW Championship on August 17, after which the top six automatic qualifiers for New York were locked in to the team.
The PGA of America had already confirmed that LIV Golf League players would be eligible to represent Team USA in the Ryder Cup, with Bryson DeChambeau making the automatic list despite only gaining his qualifying points from majors.
Captain Keegan Bradley then named Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Ben Griffin, Cameron Young, Patrick Cantlay and Sam Burns as his picks after electing not to select himself.
How can I watch the Ryder Cup?
Sky Sports will continue to be the home of the Ryder Cup, with all three days of the 2025 exclusively live.
There will be extended live coverage from every day of Ryder Cup week, starting on Monday September 22, with round-the-clock coverage then live from 9am on Friday September 26. Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW.
Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland