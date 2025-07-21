Ryder Cup 2025: Bryson DeChambeau's message from Keegan Bradley at The Open, Sergio Garcia's Team Europe hopes and latest qualification race

Bryson DeChambeau and Russell Henley boosted their Ryder Cup qualification hopes with strong performances at The Open, where Sergio Garcia reiterated his desire to feature for Team Europe.

DeChambeau recovered from an opening-round 78 to post a top-10 finish at Royal Portrush, where Scottie Scheffler claimed a dominant victory, leaving the two-time US Open champion fifth in the automatic qualification positions for Team USA.

Only the top six in the standings after the BMW Championship on August 17 qualify automatically, with DeChambeau unable to earn any further qualification points due to him competing on LIV Golf.

The two-time US Open champion revealed Keegan Bradley left personalised messages to his American players during the final major weekend of the year, something DeChambeau was grateful to receive ahead of a potential third Ryder Cup appearance.

"I talked with him briefly, and then he put something in our lockers that was pretty inspirational," DeChambeau said after his final-round 64. "It's a personal message. It meant a lot."

On what he can bring to Team USA, DeChambeau added: "I hope I can bring a lot of energy and a tsunami of a crowd that's going to be rooting for Team USA.

DeChambeau could still drop out of the top six and was not part of the Team USA line-up in Rome two years ago, although Bradley has indicated he will feature regardless of whether he qualifies automatically.

"Bryson is going to be a very important piece to us winning the Ryder Cup," Bradley told Sports Illustrated. "He brings so much. He brings energy, passion but most importantly, he's one of the best players on the planet."

Scheffler already had his automatic qualification spot confirmed before his four-shot victory at Royal Portrush, while back-to-back top eight finishes in the UK ensured two-time major winner Xander Schauffele stayed second ahead of US Open winner JJ Spaun.

Russell Henley and DeChambeau's positions remain unchanged as fourth and fifth, while English jumped four places - above Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Ben Griffin and Bradley - into the sixth automatic place after a runner-up finish.

"My two goals this year were to make it to the Tour Championship and make that Ryder Cup team, and hopefully I've moved myself a little bit closer to that," English said. "Hopefully I can get in that top six to lock up a spot.

Wyndham Clark jumped six places to 16th after claiming a share of fourth, while Chris Gotterup continued his rapid ascent up the rankings after following Genesis Scottish Open victory - his maiden PGA Tour title - with a third-place finish at The Open.

"I haven't thought about it [Ryder Cup] at all," said Gotterup, who moved 19 places to 22nd. "I mean, it really wasn't ever on my radar. I obviously hoped to play well and it would be a miracle. Now I mean, I have no idea. Northeast is my home, and we'll see what happens."

Rahm, Garcia hoping for 'special' Ryder Cup pairing

Europe's record points scorer Sergio Garcia remains in discussion with captain Luke Donald over a potential pick, having played in every away Ryder Cup since 1999 but missing out on featuring in the 2023 victory after joining LIV Golf.

"It's no secret that we have been talking," Garcia said after his final round at The Open, where he posted a three-under 68 despite snapping his driver after two holes. "It would mean the world to me to be there.

"Obviously if I can help the team, that's my main goal - I've always said it. I think that I can bring things to any team that would probably need it. Obviously at the end of the day, he's going to make whatever he thinks is the best decision for him and his team. So we'll see."

Jon Rahm is also outside the automatic qualification spots and will need a captain's pick to feature in New York, with the Spaniard backing Garcia to make a Ryder Cup return.

"It would be very special," Rahm explained. "I'd like to be on the team first myself and then think about somebody else. Yeah, it would be quite unique. He's definitely somebody that should be in Luke [Donald]'s radar."

Rory McIlroy is already guaranteed to make an eighth consecutive Ryder Cup appearance for Team Europe and finished tied-seventh at The Open alongside Bob MacIntyre, who moved above Tommy Fleetwood into the second qualification spot.

When asked whether he had done enough to secure a Ryder Cup place, MacIntyre said: "I think it [form] has now. I thought after the US Open it might be done. I've got four more tournaments or three more before the deadline, but I want to qualify automatically and we'll hopefully do that."

Tyrrell Hatton remains in fourth spot, with Shane Lowry edging ahead of Sepp Straka into the fifth automatic place after finishing tied-40th on his return to Royal Portrush.

"My focus and my work will be getting out of bed every morning to prepare for hopefully going to Bethpage and winning that Ryder Cup," Lowry said. "It's a big thing for us Europeans and it's a big thing for me. Major season is over now, so everything turns towards the Ryder Cup."

Rasmus Hojgaard, Justin Rose, Ludvig Åberg, Viktor Hovland, Thomas Detry and Matt Wallace are the next six in the standings, with Matt Fitzpatrick jumping nine places to 13th after following a tied-fourth finish in Scotland with the same result at The Open.

"Hopefully my form so far is good enough to get me in the mix," Fitzpatrick said. "I feel like there's obviously still a few more weeks to go, and obviously I want to play well in those as well.

"Still a couple months off and still got to keep up the good form, and hopefully it's enough."

The European qualification campaign ends after the Betfred British Masters on August 24, with six captain's picks announced on September 1, with England's Aaron Rai - currently 16th - among those hoping to make a late push to qualify.

"There's still a long way to go, a good four or five events," Rai said. "A lot can happen in that time that can go in your favour, that can go against your favour. We'll see where things go over the next few weeks and see where we stack up."

