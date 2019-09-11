Golf News

Solheim Cup stories: Suzann Pettersen helps Europe to 2011 victory

Last Updated: 11/09/19 3:31pm
2:46
Team Europe's last home success in the Solheim Cup came in 2011, where Suzann Pettersen's dramatic singles win helped the hosts to victory
Suzann Pettersen has featured on three winning Solheim Cup sides in her career, with the Norwegian playing a pivotal role in Europe’s last victory on home soil.

Pettersen makes her ninth Solheim Cup appearance this week at Gleneagles, eight years on from securing a dramatic point to help Europe to a narrow win in Ireland.

The contest was level heading into a weather-affected Sunday singles, where the Americans edged ahead and appeared on-course for a fourth consecutive win with just three matches left to complete.

Playing against Michelle Wie, Pettersen trailed with three holes to play but holed a 20-foot birdie at the 16th and matched the American's three at the par-four 17th to leave their match all-square heading up the last.

Pettersen then rolled in a third straight birdie at the 18th to secure a 1up victory, moving Europe 13.5-12.5 ahead, before Caroline Hedwall snatched a half against Ryann O'Toole and Azahara Munoz defeated Angela Stanford to complete a dramatic victory for the hosts.

Click on the video above to see Pettersen's magic moment!

