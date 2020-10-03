Shoprite LPGA Classic: Free live YouTube stream of LPGA Tour event

The LPGA Tour season continues this week with the Shoprite LPGA Classic, with live coverage available for free via Sky Sports' live YouTube stream.

Nasa Hataoka holds a one-shot lead at the halfway stage, with England's Mel Reid in a share of second alongside Mi Hyang Lee after finishing her round-of-the-day 64 with three straight birdies.

Reid is a shot off the halfway lead in New Jersey

Georgia Hall heads into the weekend three strokes off the pace as she chases back-to-back LPGA Tour victories, with world No 2 Nelly Korda, world No 4 Brooke Henderson and defending champion Lexi Thompson all seven behind.

The tournament provides players a chance to fine-tune their game ahead of next week's KPMG Women's PGA Championship, rearranged due to the coronavirus pandemic and the third of the four women's majors this season.

The stream will offer three hours of coverage from each round of the Shoprite LPGA Classic, running from 6pm to 9pm each day, with all four rounds also being shown live on Sky Sports Golf.

The event is part of a triple-header of live golf on Sky Sports this week, with more than 45 hours of tournament coverage coming up over the four days. Sky Sports subscribers are able to sign in here to watch all the action.

