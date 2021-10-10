LPGA Tour: Free live Sky Sports YouTube stream from Cognizant Founders Cup in New Jersey

Jin Young Ko takes a four-shot lead into the final day of the Cognizant Founders Cup, with coverage available for free via Sky Sports' live YouTube stream.

The Korean has posted 13 consecutive sub-70 rounds on the LPGA Tour, leaving her one short of matching Annika Sorenstam's all-time record, with the world No 2 in a commanding position to successfully defend the title she won in 2019 and claim a third win of the season.

World No 1 Nelly Korda headlines a strong field at Mountain Ridge Golf Club in West Caldwell, New Jersey, her first appearance since being part of Team USA's Solheim Cup loss against Catriona Matthew's European side last month.

Nelly Korda returns to action in New Jersey

2018 champion Inbee Park is also involved, with the event offering a prize purse of $3m - the largest of any LPGA Tour event outside of the majors and the CME Group Tour Championship.

Anna Nordqvist - the only European winner of the tournament since its debut in 2011 - is in the field, with Solheim Cup team-mates Charley Hull, Georgia Hall and Mel Reid heading the British contingent in action.

Sky Sports will show three hours of live coverage from all four rounds, with the action getting underway from 5pm on Sunday. All the action will be on Sky Sports Golf, with each round also available on the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel.

The tournament is part of a triple-header of live golf on Sky Sports this week, with the European Tour's Acciona Open de Espana and the PGA Tour's Shriners Children's Open also live throughout the week.

Click on the video above to watch live coverage from the Cognizant Founders Cup!