Nanna Koerstz Madsen one ahead at Honda LPGA Thailand; Hennie du Plessis leads at MyGolfLife Open

Nanna Koerstz Madsen of the United States line up her shot on 15th hole

Nanna Koerstz Madsen birdied her last two holes to take a one-shot lead after three rounds of the Honda LPGA Thailand on Saturday.

The 55th-ranked Dane's error-free six-under 66 gave her a 54-hole score of 21 under in humid conditions after lightning and rain disrupted play for 90 minutes in the afternoon at the Siam Country Club Pattaya Old Course.

"I didn't make many mistakes. I hit a lot of greens," the 27-year-old Madsen said. "I would love to make a couple more putts but I'm happy with the round in overall."

Lin Xiyu (66) of China and Celine Boutier (67) of France trail by one stroke, while Gaby Lopez (64) of Mexico, Brooke Henderson (66) of Canada, and Japan's Nasa Hataoka (70) are tied-fourth and three shots off the lead.

Madsen is searching for her first LPGA title after two top-five major finishes in 2021: she tied for third in the ANA Inspiration and had a share of fifth in the Women's British Open. Her best result on the LPGA was second at the 2019 Indy Women in Tech Championship.

"I don't think I have been in the lead before. I have to be patient and make a lot of birdies," she said. "It will be amazing if I win my first LPGA title. That's what I play for."

Du Plessis closing on DP World Tour breakthrough in South Africa

Henni Du Plessis maintained his hopes of a maiden DP World Tour title after moving into a two-shot lead going into the final round of the MyGolfLife Open in South Africa.

The world No 223 mixed three birdies with a lone bogey on his way to a two-under 70 at Pecanwood Golf and Country, taking the South African to 19 under and clear of a four-way tie for second.

Adri Arnaus carded a round-of-the-day 64 to jump to 17 under alongside compatriots Pablo Larrazabal and Nacho Elvira, with South Africa's Richard Sterne completing the quartet two shots back.

English duo Ross Fisher and Jordan Smith head into the final day four behind and in the group of five players on 15 under, while overnight co-leader Tristen Strydom slipped five off the pace after a two-over 74.

Richard Bland, the highest-ranked player in the field, is 11 under and currently tied-27th, as Bernd Wiesberger followed back-to-back 69s with a two-under 70 to join the group on eight under.