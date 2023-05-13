AT&T Byron Nelson: Scottie Scheffler holds one-shot lead at halfway stage with Tyrell Hatton seven back

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson as Scottie Scheffler opened up a one-shot lead Highlights from the second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson as Scottie Scheffler opened up a one-shot lead

​​​​​World No 2 Scottie Scheffler leads the AT&T Byron Nelson by one shot at the halfway stage after successive seven-under rounds of 64 in Texas.

Scheffler carded eight birdies in his second round on Friday with his only blemish coming on his penultimate hole, the par-four eighth.

The 26-year-old heads the field at 14 under, with fellow American Ryan Palmer and Canada's Mackenzie Hughes marginally adrift at 13 under and South Korea's Si Woo Kim (11 under) and USA's Richy Werenski (10 under) also in double digits.

Live PGA Tour Golf Live on

Tyrell Hatton is the highest-placed Englishman at seven under - a share of 26th place - after a four-under 67 in round two which included four birdies and an eagle.

Ireland's Seamus Power is also at seven under after five-under 66 that contained seven birdies.

Overnight leader Seung-Yul Noh fell into a share of 14th on eight under following a three-over 74 - a day after tying the course record with an 11-under 60.

The South Korean dropped four shots in a four-hole stretch with two bogeys and a double bogey.

Scheffler will be one of the favourites for next week's PGA Championship at Oak Hill, live on Sky Sports

Leader Scheffler said: "I want to win a lot of tournaments. This one being in the hometown, it would definitely be a lot of fun with the crowd behind me this weekend. But that's not stuff that occupies too many of my thoughts.

"I don't want to place too many emphasis on one tournament. I just want to go out and do my best and see where that puts me."

Palmer, who has not won a non-team PGA Tour event since 2010, would become eligible for next week's PGA Championship should he triumph at the Byron Nelson but says making that major is not his focus.

He said: "I'd win this tournament and stay home next week, to be honest with you. That means more to me. If I get in next week, great, but winning on Tour, it's the hardest thing to do.

"I wouldn't have a problem winning and staying home and celebrating."

Watch round three of the AT&T Byron Nelson live on Sky Sports Golf on Saturday evening. Featured groups begins at 5pm with full coverage getting under way from 6pm.