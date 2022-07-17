The 150th Open: Watch Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay, Matt Fitzpatrick and Adam Scott in Featured Groups

Watch live Featured Group coverage from The 150th Open, with four marquee groups available to enjoy from the final round at St Andrews.

Sky Sports has extensive coverage from the historic Old Course live on Sky Sports' dedicated Open channel, with the Featured Group action one of several bonus feeds available via the red button and the Sky Sports app.

The first pairing will be under way at 9.30am with two-time PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas featuring alongside Englishman Marcus Armitage, with the pair sitting on two under.

Next up at 12.15pm will be European duo Jon Rahm, last year's US Open champion, and Victor Perez who lie 11 shots behind pace-setting duo Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland on five under.

American pair Patrick Cantlay and Jordan Spieth are hovering just outside the top 10 on eight under and will be teeing off at 2pm.

The final pairing sees US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick and Australian Adam Scott starting at 2.10pm, seven behind the leading duo on nine under.

Sunday's Featured Groups

0930 Justin Thomas and Marcus Armitage

1215 Jon Rahm and Victor Perez

1400 Patrick Cantlay and Jordan Spieth

1410 Adam Scott and Matt Fitzpatrick

Watch Featured Group coverage each day via our live stream, with full coverage from the final round of The 150th Open live on Sky Sports' dedicated channel.

