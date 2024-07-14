Evian Championship: Ayaka Furue snatches major victory after final-hole eagle secures one-shot win

Ayaka Furue produced a final-hole eagle to snatch a maiden major title after a dramatic finish to the Amundi Evian Championship.

The Japanese player went into the final round a shot behind Stephanie Kyriacou and was three strokes back with five holes to play, only to charge back into contention with three consecutive birdies from the 15th.

Furue was in a three-way tie for the lead heading to the par-five last, where she reached the green in two and drained the eagle putt to close a sensational final-round 65 and become golf's latest first-time major winner.

Image: Ayaka Furue's only previous LPGA Tour title was the 2022 Women's Scottish Open

The 24-year-old finished on 19 under and a shot clear of Kyriacou, while a round-of-the-day 63 from Patty Tavatanakit saw her claim third spot ahead of American Lauren Coughlin.

"Lots of positives to take away," Kyriacou said. "I played great all week. Sucks not to hold the trophy. If you told me I would come second at the start of the week I would've been happy."

Image: Stephanie Kyriacou narrowly missed out on a maiden major victory

How Furue snatched Evian thriller

Kyriacou lost her outright advantage when playing partners Furue and Coughlin both birdied the par-three second, with all three players taking advantage of the par-four next to pull further clear of the chasing pack.

Furue fell behind when she bogeyed the next and Coughlin claimed the solo advantage for the first time when she birdied the sixth hole, only for Kyriacou to birdie the par-five seventh and move into a share of the lead on 16 under.

Image: Lauren Coughlin held the lead at various points during the final round

A tap-in birdie at the ninth saw Coughlin reach the turn one ahead of Kyriacou, who failed to match the same score on the same par-five, while Furue was within two of the lead until bogeying the par-four 12th.

Tavatanakit, playing in the group ahead, had gone into the final day five strokes back but charged into contention following a front-nine 32 with three birdies in a four-hole stretch from the 11th.

Image: Patty Tavatanakit's final-round 63 was the lowest of the day

Furue was three back until she followed a monster birdie at the par-three 14th by holing from long-range to match Kyriacou's birdie at the par-five next, with both players adding another at the par-three 16th as Coughlin three-putted for bogey.

Coughlin failed to get up and down from the sand to save par at the next, with Kyriacou also dropping a shot after a chunked chip from off the green, while Tavatanakit produced a stunning final-hole eagle to set the clubhouse target at 17 under.

Kyriacou had to lay up at the par-five last after a wayward drive, while Furue found the green in two and converted the eagle putt for victory - her first on the LPGA Tour since the 2022 Women's Scottish Open and seeing her become just the third female major champion from Japan.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

The final-hole birdie from Kyriacou secured her second spot ahead of Tavatanakit, while Coughlin finished four strokes back in fourth after playing her last three holes in two over.

Solheim Cup hopeful Esther Henseleit was the pick of the European contingent and ended tied-seventh alongside Peiyun Chien, who made a hole-in-one at the par-three 16th, while Georgia Hall and Gemma Dryburgh finished the week in a share of 13th.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Peiyun Chien made a brilliant hole-in-one during the final round of the Amundi Evian Championship.

What's next?

The LPGA Tour season heads to Ohio for the Dana Open, with coverage of the final round live on Sunday from 7.30pm on Sky Sports Golf, while the next Ladies European Tour event begins on Friday with the Dutch Ladies Open.

The final women's major of the year is the AIG Women's Open at St Andrews, live from August 22-25 on Sky Sports Golf. Stream the LPGA Tour, PGA Tour, DP World Tour, majors and more with NOW.