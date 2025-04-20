LPGA Tour: Japan's Akie Iwai surges to share lead with Lauren Coughlin and Ingrid Lindblad in LA Championship

Japan's Akie Iwai shot an eight-under 64 playing alongside her twin sister to share a third-round lead with USA's Lauren Coughlin and Sweden's Ingrid Lindblad in the JM Eagle LA Championship.

Coughlin made a five-foot birdie putt on the par-four 18th for a 66, whilst Lindblad shot 68 to match Iwai at 17-under 199 at El Caballero Country Club.

Top-ranked Nelly Korda made a closing three-putt bogey in her final start and was three strokes behind before her title defence in Houston next week at the major Chevron Championship.

Iwai, 22, who is featuring in her first season on the LPGA Tour, holed a 60-yard wedge shot for eagle on the par-five first and had six birdies in her bogey-free round.

"I want to just win the tournament," Iwai said. "I want to win at least one tournament this year."

Akie's twin sister, Chisato Iwai, was tied for 12th at 11 under after the pair earned LPGA Tour cards last year at the qualifying tournament.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

However, Akie said that she is "just another player and opponent" when asked whether she saw it as an advantage to play with her twin.

Coughlin birdied the first three holes and four of the first five before she parred the next 10 holes, then birdied two of the last three.

"Only one bogey for the first three days, so that's always really good," Coughlin said.

"Made some really good par saves out there today and kind of in the middle of the round when I didn't, kind of lost it there for a little while, but was able to steady it and keep it going there at the end."

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Enter Course, City, or Postal Code Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

Meanwhile, 25-year-old Lindblad, who is in her first season on tour, had four back-nine birdies and is also hoping for a victory.

"I think I just need to stay in my own bubble a little bit and not get too far ahead of myself," Lindblad said. "Obviously, the goal is to win, but we can't win tonight or on the first tee box tomorrow. So I just need to stay in the present and try to keep playing well."

Watch the fourth and final round of the LPGA Tour's JM Eagle LA Championship, live on Sky Sports Golf from Sunday 11pm, taking place at El Caballero Country Club in Los Angeles. Get Sky Sports or stream with NOW.