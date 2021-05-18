PGA Championship: Groups and tee times for the first round at Kiawah Island
A total of 156 professional players, including 99 of the world's top 100, are set to tee off for the first round of the second major of the year at Kiawah Island Resort's Ocean Course on Thursday; watch all four days live on Sky Sports Golf with coverage starting at 1pm on Thursday
Groups and starting times for the first round of the 2021 PGA Championship at Kiawah Island Resort's Ocean Course.
USA unless stated; (CP) denotes PGA club professional
All times BST
Starting from Hole One
1200 Patrick Rada (CP), Cameron Tringale, Adam Long
1211 Matt Jones (Aus), Larkin Gross (CP), Dylan Frittelli (Rsa)
1222 George Coetzee (Rsa), Derek Holmes (CP), Byeong Hun An (Kor)
1233 Tom Hoge, Bernd Wiesberger (Aut), Joel Dahmen
1244 Jimmy Walker, John Daly, Jason Dufner
1255 Martin Laird (Sco), Kevin Kisner, Hudson Swafford
1306 Henrik Stenson (Swe), Danny Willett (Eng), Bubba Watson
1317 Martin Kaymer (Ger), Charl Schwartzel (Rsa), Keegan Bradley
1328 Stewart Cink, Alex Noren (Swe), Harris English
1339 Jason Kokrak, Kevin Na, Tom Lewis (Eng)
1350 Stuart Smith (CP), Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Jason Scrivener (Aus)
1401 Peter Malnati, Brad Marek (CP), Lanto Griffin
1412 Rikuya Hoshino (Jpn), Denny McCarthy, Mark Geddes (Eng) (CP)
1730 Frank Bensel Jr (CP), Robert Streb, Kurt Kitayama
1741 Wyndham Clark, Daniel van Tonder (Rsa), Alex Beach (CP)
1752 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Sam Burns, Max Homa
1803 Corey Conners (Can), Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Tony Finau
1814 Phil Mickelson, Padraig Harrington (Irl), Jason Day (Aus)
1825 Patrick Reed, Jon Rahm (Esp), Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)
1836 Gary Woodland, Cameron Smith (Aus), Justin Rose (Eng)
1847 Daniel Berger, Steve Stricker, Billy Horschel
1858 Webb Simpson, Jordan Spieth, Will Zalatoris
1909 Shane Lowry (Irl), Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia (Esp)
1920 Patrick Cantlay, Matt Kuchar, Thomas Pieters (Bel)
1931 Cam Davis (Aus), Pete Ballo (CP), Chris Kirk
1942 KH Lee (Kor), Dean Burmester (Rsa), Greg Koch (CP)
Starting from Hole 10
1205 Harry Higgs, Ben Polland (CP), Talor Gooch
1216 Harold Varner III, Rob Labritz (CP), Brendan Steele
1227 Marc Leishman (Aus), Garrick Higgo (Rsa), Paul Casey (Eng)
1238 Adam Scott (Aus), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Rickie Fowler
1249 John Catlin, Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Cameron Champ
1300 Francesco Molinari (Ita), Zach Johnson, Scottie Scheffler
1311 Thomas Detry (Bel), Ryan Palmer, Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa)
1322 Lee Westwood (Eng), Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland (Nor)
1333 Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas
1344 Collin Morikawa, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Bryson DeChambeau
1355 Matt Wallace (Eng), Erik van Rooyen (Rsa), Charley Hoffman
1406 Brian Gay, Brett Walker (CP), Chan Kim (Kor)
1417 Sonny Skinner, Aaron Wise, Kalle Samooja (Fin)
1725 Si Woo Kim (Kor), Danny Balin (CP), Jim Herman
1736 Sami Valimaki (Fin), Richy Werenski, Joe Summerhays (CP)
1747 Tim Pearce (CP), Sam Horsfield (Eng), Sebastian Munoz (Col)
1758 Rich Beem, YE Yang (Kor), Shaun Micheel
1809 Joaquin Niemann (Chl), JT Poston, Aaron Rai (Eng)
1820 Adam Hadwin (Can), Branden Grace (Rsa), Rasmus Hojgaard (Den)
1831 Carlos Ortiz (Mex), Jazz Janewattananond (Tha), Russell Henley
1842 Kevin Streelman, Andy Sullivan (Eng), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa)
1853 Ian Poulter (Eng), Sungjae Im (Kor), Brian Harman
1904 Antoine Rozner (Fra), Brandon Stone (Rsa), Chez Reavie
1915 Omar Uresti (CP), Maverick McNealy, Victor Perez (Fra)
1926 Lucas Herbert (Aus), Tyler Collet (CP), Brandon Todd
1937 Takumi Kanaya (Jpn), Ben Cook (CP), Mackenzie Hughes (Can)
