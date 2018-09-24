WATCH: Ryder Cup preview show LIVE!

Watch Sky Sports' Ryder Cup preview show live from Le Golf National Watch Sky Sports' Ryder Cup preview show live from Le Golf National

You can watch the Sky Sports Ryder Cup preview show live from Le Golf National.

Sky Sports' James Haddock is joined by Andrew Coltart and Richard Boxall as they count down to the start of the 42nd Ryder Cup which heads to France for the first time.

USA are hot favourites to win back-to-back events for the first time since 1993, following their 17-11 success over Europe two years ago.

So will Thomas Bjorn's rookies stop them?

The panel will get the expert view of Stephen Gallacher, who made his Ryder Cup bow at Hazeltine in 2016.

