Ryder Cup: Select players, pairings for each session at Le Golf National

We are just days away from the start of the 42nd Ryder Cup, but who would you like to see line up in the opening session at Le Golf National?

We are giving you the chance to pick your own pairings with our special "team selector", in conjunction with Aberdeen Standard Investments - Worldwide Partner of the Ryder Cup.

Thomas Bjorn's European side arrive in Paris looking to regain the trophy after their heavy defeat at Hazeltine two years ago, while Jim Furyk aims to guide America to their first away victory in the event since 1993.

Europe will want to avoid a repeat of their poor start in the opening session in 2016, where Team USA won all four matches, with both teams having plenty of possible pairings and partnerships to choose from.

The hosts will have a mix of youth and experience at their disposal, including five players making their tournament debuts, while Team USA have Tour Championship winner Tiger Woods and Ryder Cup stalwart Phil Mickelson among their ranks.

Who should go out in the Friday fourballs? Which players will feature heavily in France? We want to know which names you would select to play for Europe and Team USA in each session.

