Ryder Cup 'like no other golf tournament', says Billy Foster

Billy Foster, the long-time caddie of Lee Westwood, has plenty of experience of the Ryder Cup and he has given us his thoughts on this week's showdown at Le Golf National.

Foster, who has been on the bag at 13 Ryder Cups, will be helping the European team out in a support role in Paris and he is expecting a hard-fought contest in a pressure-cooker atmosphere.

"It's like no other golf tournament," he said. "It is a golf competition with a football crowd. I've been very fortunate to be in the last groups of the Masters, The Open Championship, etc under the ultimate heat, and it's like a Sunday afternoon monthly medal with your mates compared to the Ryder Cup. The pressure and the noise levels are like no other golf tournament."

Foster also spoke about how well the European team have gelled together over the years, but he believes the United States' attitude is now changing and they will be a "dangerous outfit this time", with the final outcome too close to call.

