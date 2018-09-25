2018 Ryder Cup Celebrity Match - watch live with Sky Sports

Tap or click to watch our live stream of the Ryder Cup Celebrity Match Tap or click to watch our live stream of the Ryder Cup Celebrity Match

The Ryder Cup Celebrity Match is taking place at Le Golf National - and you can watch live right here with Sky Sports.

The Ryder Cup tees off on Friday, but some of the biggest celebrities from both sides of the Atlantic lock horns before them in the ten-hole Ryder Cup Celebrity Match. Stars such as Samuel L Jackson, John McEnroe, Kurt Russell and Olympic legend Michael Phelps will be representing the USA.

One Direction's Niall Horan flies the flag for Europe alongside Fifty Shades of Grey star Jamie Dornan, as well as sporting legends Alessandro Del Piero, Luis Figo and Brian O'Driscoll as they look to strike the first blow for the hosts at Le Golf National.

See how Europe's stars do as they take on the best of America - tap or click the video above now to watch the celebrities take part in this Ryder Cup warm-up event. You can also watch live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Ryder Cup.