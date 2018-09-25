Niall Horan backs Europe for Ryder Cup victory

4:50 Niall Horan assesses Team Europe's hopes in the Ryder Cup and takes on Nick Dougherty in the Ryder Cup Zone. Niall Horan assesses Team Europe's hopes in the Ryder Cup and takes on Nick Dougherty in the Ryder Cup Zone.

Niall Horan is predicting a thrilling finish to the Ryder Cup on Sunday with Team Europe snatching back the trophy from the United States with a narrow-margin victory.

The Irish singer was at Le Golf National in Paris on Tuesday to take part in the Ryder Cup Celebrity Challenge - playing alongside actor Jamie Dornan against Michael Phelps and Nick Jonas - and he will be cheering on Europe later in the week.

"I think we're going to do it, but just about," Horan told Sky Sports. "I think it's going to be very tight and we might win it by a point or so.

"I think it's the first time all of the top 10 in the world are playing at the Ryder Cup and it's just so exciting. I think we're going to win it, but just by a little bit."

The former member of One Direction, who was at Hazeltine for the last Ryder Cup in 2016, has just finished his tour in Atlanta and was delighted to see Justin Rose land the FedExCup jackpot as Tiger Woods won the Tour Championship at East Lake just down the road.

Ryder Cup Golf Live on

The 25-year-old was speaking to Sky Sports Golf's Nick Dougherty in the Ryder Cup zone where he took on the Eiffel Tower, 99-yard challenge.

Click play on the video above to see how Niall Horan fared and to hear his thoughts on Rose and Woods' success as well as this week's Ryder Cup……..

Get the dedicated Sky Sports Golf channel to watch every minute of the Ryder Cup. Find out more.