Ryder Cup team selector: How did your fourball selections compare?

Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth will feature in Friday's fourballs, but not together

You have voted for the pairings you would have liked to have seen in Friday morning's fourballs as Europe bid to win the trophy back from the United States at Le Golf National in Paris.

So how did your most popular selections compare with the pairings actually announced by captains Thomas Bjorn and Jim Furyk during Thursday's opening ceremony?

The answer is……..not one of your most popular pairings will play together on Friday morning!

Fourball pairings as voted for by skysports.com users:

Rose and Stenson v Woods and Spieth

McIlroy and Rahm v Fowler and Thomas

Poulter and Garcia v Johnson and Koepka

Molinari and Casey v Reed and Mickelson

Justin Rose will lead off for Europe but he will be alongside Jon Rahm rather than Henrik Stenson, his regular partner in the past, and the man you had him paired with against Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth first up.

Second up, you had Rory McIlroy and Rahm taking on Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas.

McIlroy and Fowler will feature in the second match of the day but they will tee off with Thorbjorn Olesen and Dustin Johnson respectively.

Thorbjorn Olesen and Rory McIlroy have been paired together by Thomas Bjorn

In the third match, you voted for Ian Poulter and Sergio Garcia to be up against Johnson and Koepka.

But Bjorn has opted to omit both Poulter and Garcia on Friday morning, although Johnson and Koepka, who partners Tony Finau in the first match against Rose and Rahm, will be in action.

Your final vote went to Francesco Molinari and Paul Casey playing in the fourth match of the morning for Europe and going head to head with Reed and Phil Mickelson.

Molinari and Reed will bring the curtain down on the first session but they will be alongside Tommy Fleetwood and Woods respectively.

Casey has been picked in the third match by Bjorn and teams up with Tyrrell Hatton to lock horns with Spieth and Thomas.

Mickelson is another man to have the morning off, but will he be in action in the foursomes on Friday afternoon?

