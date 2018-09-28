Ryder Cup: How Europe earned a clean sweep of Friday's foursomes

Henrik Stenson and Justin Rose celebrate winning their Ryder Cup foursomes match

Europe claimed their first Ryder Cup foursomes clean sweep of the United States on Friday afternoon as they opened up a 5-3 lead after the opening day.

Here's how the dramatic afternoon session unfolded ...

Henrik Stenson & Justin Rose beat Dustin Johnson & Rickie Fowler 3&2

Rose was reunited with the Swede after suffering a disappointing final-hole defeat alongside Jon Rahm in the morning session, and the Olympic gold and silver medalists earned their fifth point in seven Ryder Cup matches together.

They needed only two birdies to wrap up victory as Johnson and Fowler lost their way following their comprehensive morning win, with Johnson, in particular, missing a series of short putts to make the Europeans' job easier.

After the first four holes were halved, Rose and Stenson reeled off three wins in a row with a pair of pars either side of a birdie at the sixth.

The home pair also won the first two holes on the back nine with pars to storm into a five-up lead, but they gifted back the next hole and the US duo finally had a birdie to celebrate which reduced the deficit further at the 13th.

Both teams made their second birdies of the afternoon at the long 14th, and two European pars over the next two holes closed out a comfortable win which began a historic home fightback.

Stenson said: "It's always nice when you take down two players like Rickie and Dustin, but the whole American team has some heavy players. Every point is hard to get and we're just very delighted to get this one home."

Rory McIlroy & Ian Poulter beat Bubba Watson and Webb Simpson 4&2

McIlroy was the only player in the morning session not to record a birdie and was considered fortunate to have been kept in the line-up after lunch, but he repaid his captain's faith in a superb win with Poulter.

The home pair, famous for their Saturday afternoon win in 2012 which ignited the Miracle at Medinah, kept their unbeaten record together after battling back from losing two of the first three holes.

McIlroy had struggled on the greens all day until he finally got one to drop for a priceless birdie at the sixth which began a run of four consecutive holes won for the Europeans - three in a row won with pars as Watson and Simpson lost their way approaching the turn.

Ian Poulter and Rory McIlroy came from behind to triumph

The scrappy encounter continued as the 10th was halved in bogeys before Watson provided the shot of the match with a cracking tee shot to three feet which set up a winning birdie at the 13th.

But they lost the next hole to par, and McIlroy then surpassed Watson's effort at 12 with a remarkable second to 14, defying a hanging lie in the rough close to the water to gouge a superb iron to 12 feet which Poulter nailed for a winning birdie.

Three-up with five to play, the next two holes were halved in par, with Poulter the victim of a 360-degree lip-out on the 15th, but it mattered little as he and McIlroy wrapped up a convincing 4&2 win at the short 16th.

"I think a big thing for us this week is persistence," said McIlroy. "You have to persist. Persist, persist, persist, until it turns around for you. We just needed to put our heads together and go out there and just hit good golf shots."

Sergio Garcia & Alex Noren beat Phil Mickelson & Bryson DeChambeau 5&4

Phil Mickelson's 46th match in the Ryder Cup tied Sir Nick Faldo for the most in Ryder Cup history, but it was a day to forget for the left-hander as Garcia moved a step closer to surpassing Faldo as Europe's all-time leading points scorer.

And it was on course to be a record-breaking win when Garcia and Noren won seven of the first nine holes - five of them with birdies (two were conceded) as Mickelson and DeChambeau struggled to find any cohesion ... and fairways!

Noren produced a composed performance on his Ryder Cup debut, and he combined seamlessly with the veteran Spaniard as they kept the mistakes off their card to take full advantage of the American's dropping four shots over the first eight holes.

Alex Noren and Sergio Garcia cruised to an emphatic victory

Mickelson and DeChambeau did manage to extend the contest, and avoid a historic defeat, when they won the first two holes of the back nine before another blemish at the 12th put the Europeans back into a six-up lead.

But another US win at the 13th merely delayed the inevitable as Garcia and Noren hit back from three bogeys in four holes with their sixth birdie of the day at 14 which completed an emphatic home win.

"I've got an amazing partner," said Garcia. "He played amazing. I think the front nine we played in foursomes on this course with the wind that was blowing was spectacular. It was something that I will never forget and I'm sure Alex won't, either."

Francesco Molinari & Tommy Fleetwood beat Justin Thomas & Jordan Spieth 5&4

Fleetwood enjoyed a dream debut alongside Molinari as they made it two wins on the first day over a faltering Spieth and Thomas, who had looked so impressive in their morning fourballs win over Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton.

The European duo went in front at the third when Thomas missed a four-foot putt for birdie and another miss by the American - this time from around 15 feet for par after Fleetwood had holed from 20 feet - handed them a two-up advantage at the fifth.

Fleetwood's putter was red hot now and another lengthy putt saw him birdie the sixth to go three up, although he did miss from 12 feet for par as Europe lost the eighth hole.

Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari picked up two points for Europe on Friday

A solid par at the ninth was enough to restore Fleetwood and Molinari's three-up cushion after the Americans made a mess of the hole and a missed putt from Spieth at the 10th extended their advantage further.

A wayward tee shot from Molinari saw Europe lose the 11th but a par at the 13th and a birdie at the 14th, after another miss from Spieth, enabled them to wrap up the victory.

"We enjoy playing together, and obviously spending time together," said Molinari. "Tommy's played amazing this morning and this afternoon. We just combine really well. But you know, the boys that went out early this afternoon made an unbelievable job. Very, very different from this morning, the atmosphere, and we needed it."