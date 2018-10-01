Europe win the Ryder Cup - the best of the social media reaction
Last Updated: 01/10/18 1:50pm
Here's how social media reacted to Team Europe's Ryder Cup success in France, with champagne spraying, high-kicking hi-jinks and an inevitable conclusion to the ultimate bromance.
The party started on the 18th green and went on into the early hours.
Fleetwood Cam! 🎥 #TeamEurope pic.twitter.com/RU3gcn2UyV— Ryder Cup Europe (@RyderCupEurope) September 30, 2018
Ian Poulter shared a post of him celebrating with his son shortly after the match was won.
As a parent, these moments we get to spend with one another sometimes are few and far between Luke, but when moments like this come around I was not letting you down today... you lived every shot with us this week.. love you buddy.. @RyderCupEurope 👍🏻🏆❤️— Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) September 30, 2018
Dreams do come true pic.twitter.com/5sv7xSXzv1
It wasn't long before the corks were popping - Francesco Molinari even abandoning the Samuel Ryder trophy in favour of a bottle of champagne.
These guys 🤣🍾🍾#TeamEurope #RyderCup pic.twitter.com/QLFHHNs2wo— Ryder Cup Europe (@RyderCupEurope) September 30, 2018
Lee Westwood was one of Thomas Bjorn's vice-captains - this post of the skipper and his fellow Dane, rookie Thorbjorn Olesen, was clearly posted several hours later!
Westwood was at it again with a picture of him and "The Postman" Ian Poulter enjoying the party.
Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey was in attendance alongside former team-mate Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
And much....much later Bjorn posted a picture of him in bed, still holding the trophy!
When you need to go to bed but you don’t want to let go! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/mb98rJmbCS— Thomas Bjorn (@thomasbjorngolf) October 1, 2018
Despite the heavy defeat, it wasn't all doom and gloom in the USA team room - Bubba Watson posting a clip of a surprisingly flexible Phil Mickelson performing his risky party-piece.
Europe's dynamic duo - the partnership dubbed "Moliwood" - just couldn't bear to be apart after their stellar week!
The morning after the week before 🏆#TeamEurope #Moliwood pic.twitter.com/J5JunSS5Ee— Ryder Cup Europe (@RyderCupEurope) October 1, 2018
And so to the journey home, but who is the golfer suffering underneath the hoodie?
I think someone has hit the wall... 😂😂😂 What a simply special week. Incredible Team spirit after being 3-1 down after the morning session on Friday. To win 16.5 points of the next 24 just shows how tough @RyderCupEurope are as 1 Team. 👍🏻🏆🇪🇺#Respect pic.twitter.com/akOUyFCWFA— Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) October 1, 2018