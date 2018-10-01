Europe win the Ryder Cup - the best of the social media reaction

Europe's dynamic duo celebrate with the Ryder Cup

Here's how social media reacted to Team Europe's Ryder Cup success in France, with champagne spraying, high-kicking hi-jinks and an inevitable conclusion to the ultimate bromance.

The party started on the 18th green and went on into the early hours.

Ian Poulter shared a post of him celebrating with his son shortly after the match was won.

As a parent, these moments we get to spend with one another sometimes are few and far between Luke, but when moments like this come around I was not letting you down today... you lived every shot with us this week.. love you buddy.. @RyderCupEurope 👍🏻🏆❤️

Dreams do come true pic.twitter.com/5sv7xSXzv1 — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) September 30, 2018

It wasn't long before the corks were popping - Francesco Molinari even abandoning the Samuel Ryder trophy in favour of a bottle of champagne.

Lee Westwood was one of Thomas Bjorn's vice-captains - this post of the skipper and his fellow Dane, rookie Thorbjorn Olesen, was clearly posted several hours later!

Westwood was at it again with a picture of him and "The Postman" Ian Poulter enjoying the party.

Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey was in attendance alongside former team-mate Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

And much....much later Bjorn posted a picture of him in bed, still holding the trophy!

When you need to go to bed but you don’t want to let go! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/mb98rJmbCS — Thomas Bjorn (@thomasbjorngolf) October 1, 2018

Despite the heavy defeat, it wasn't all doom and gloom in the USA team room - Bubba Watson posting a clip of a surprisingly flexible Phil Mickelson performing his risky party-piece.

Europe's dynamic duo - the partnership dubbed "Moliwood" - just couldn't bear to be apart after their stellar week!

And so to the journey home, but who is the golfer suffering underneath the hoodie?