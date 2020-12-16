European Ryder Cup qualification to resume with new points system

Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood and Paul Casey all featured in the 2018 Ryder Cup

European Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington has had changes to the qualification process for the 2021 contest at Whistling Straits approved by the European Tour.

The points system began at the BMW PGA Championship in September 2019 but has been suspended since mid-March due to golf's coronavirus-enforced shutdown, with all standings frozen until the process resumes on January 1, 2021.

A new weighting progress will help recognise the in-form European players around the world, with all Race to Dubai and Official World Golf Ranking points earned between January 1 and May 9 multiplied by 1.5.

Team Europe won the 2018 Ryder Cup in front of huge crowds at Le Golf National

All points earned from May 10 until the qualification campaign ends at the BMW PGA Championship on September 12 will be doubled, with Harrington's request approved by the European Tour's Tournament Committee.

"I am delighted to see the qualification campaign getting back underway next month," Harrington said. "The weighting of the points will further reward our in-form players and will give added interest to what already looks like an exciting season ahead.

Padraig Harrington was a vice-captain on three occasions before being given the captaincy

"I have been keeping a keen eye on all European players in action on both sides of the Atlantic in recent months and have been very encouraged by what I have seen. I look forward to seeing how that form translates into points on the two respective lists in the coming months."

The Sentry Tournament of Champions on the PGA Tour will restart the World Points List from January 7-10, while the European Points List will continue from the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship from January 21-24.

The top four players from the European Points List and the five leading players from the World Points List will automatically qualify for Team Europe, with Harrington then announcing his three wildcard picks to complete his 12-man team the week after next year's BMW PGA Championship.

Similar to the 2018 contest, where Europe ran out 17.5-10.5 winners, no qualification points will be available anywhere in the world at a tournament played opposite a Rolex Series event - excluding Challenge Tour tournaments.

Robert Lee and Paul McGinley predict how the USA and Europe teams will line up at Whistling Straits

Tommy Fleetwood, who made his Ryder Cup debut at Le Golf National in 2018, currently leads the European Points list, while Tyrrell Hatton, who also made his first Ryder Cup appearance in Paris is currently the first qualifier from the World Points List.

The 43rd edition of The Ryder Cup will be played at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin from September 24-26, 2021 and will be live on Sky Sports.