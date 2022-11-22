Nicolas Colsaerts named as third vice-captain for Ryder Cup by Luke Donald

Nicolas Colsaerts has been named as the third vice-captain for Team Europe

Nicolas Colsaerts has been named as Luke Donald's third vice-captain for the 2023 Ryder Cup.

Donald will lead out Team Europe against the United States at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome, Italy from September 29 to October 1, 2023. The event will be shown exclusively live on Sky Sports.

Colsaerts was part of the famous European victory at the 2012 Ryder Cup at Medinah. He produced one of the most memorable debuts in history, carding eight birdies and an eagle with Lee Westwood to beat Tiger Woods and Steve Stricker on the final green in the Friday fourball session.

Away from the Ryder Cup, the Belgian has won three times on the DP World Tour, most recently at the 2019 Open de France.

He entered the week battling to keep his Tour card and ended with a one-shot victory. To date, he has played 436 Tour events and is 84th on the list of all-time appearances.

Colsaerts, who turned 40 last week, will be a popular addition to Team Europe and joins Dane Thomas Bjorn, the successful 2018 European captain and Italian Edoardo Molinari as vice-captains.

He said: "My first reaction when Luke asked me was sheer joy. Every time I hear the words 'Ryder Cup', it takes me back to the edition I played in, how proud I was to wear the European colours and be part of such an unbelievable event.

"Of course, Luke was in that team too, and when we spoke he mentioned how much he has always loved what the Ryder Cup means to me.

"Being a vice-captain is a different role to being a player but, nevertheless, my mission in 2023 will be exactly the same as it was in 2012, namely, to make a contribution to the team in any way I can. Rest assured, whatever I am asked to do, I will do it.

"We already have two fantastic vice-captains in Thomas Bjørn and Edoardo Molinari, and we already have a special bond between us. We are all different personalities, but that is interesting because when you put us all in a room together you will have different angles, and Luke will be able to take what is best from each of us."

Donald added Colsaerts has been on his mind "for a couple of months" and said he "understands what it means to represent the European crest".

"Nico gets along extremely well with all the guys out here on the DP World Tour and he will be a great person to help keep an eye on things here in Europe in periods when I might be in the US. There is already great communication between us - myself, Thomas, Edoardo and Nico - and I couldn't be happier with the way my backroom team is shaping up," he said.