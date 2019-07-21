The 148th Open: Who will be named Champion Golfer at Royal Portrush?

Shane Lowry and Tommy Fleetwood are chasing a maiden major victory

The 148th Open reaches its climax on Sunday at Royal Portrush, but who will be crowned Champion Golfer of the Year and take home the Claret Jug?

Shane Lowry tops the leaderboard after a stunning third round at Royal Portrush, with the Irishman holding the 54-hole lead in a major for the first time since finishing runner-up to Dustin Johnson at the 2016 US Open.

Tommy Fleetwood is Lowry's closest challenger and is the best hope of producing the first English Champion Golfer since Sir Nick Faldo, with Justin Rose and four-time major winner Brooks Koepka in the chasing pack.

Fleetwood will go out alongside Lowry in the final group on Sunday

JB Holmes is still in contention to register his first major success and Rickie Fowler moved inside the top-10, with a bogey-free 65 from Danny Willett lifted him into the group on seven under that also includes the likes of 2017 winner Jordan Spieth and Jon Rahm.

Who will end Sunday as champion of the final major of the year? Cast your vote from our shortlist!

