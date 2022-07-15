The 150th Open: Watch Justin Thomas and Shane Lowry in Featured Groups action at St Andrews

Watch live Featured Group coverage from The 150th Open, with four marquee groups available to enjoy each day this week at St Andrews.

Sky Sports has round-the-clock coverage from the historic Old Course live on Sky Sports' dedicated Open channel, with the Featured Group action one of several bonus feeds available via the red button and the Sky Sports app.

World No 1 Scottie Scheffler is one of two morning groups covered, as he resumes four back at 8.25am with Joaquin Niemann and Tyrrell Hatton.

Tiger Woods is also included at 9.58am as he bids for a Friday charge to try and make the cut. US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick and Max Homa are alongside him.

The afternoon coverage sees overnight leader Cameron Young's threeball at 1326, with Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas and Viktor Hovland also being focused on from 1510.

Friday's Featured Groups

0825 Scottie Scheffler, Joaquin Niemann, Tyrrell Hatton

0958 Tiger Woods, Matt Fitzpatrick, Max Homa

1326 Cameron Young, KH Lee, Robert MacIntyre

1510 Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas, Victor Hovland

Watch Featured Group coverage each day via our live stream, with full coverage from The 150th Open throughout the week live on Sky Sports' dedicated channel.