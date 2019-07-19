The Open: Pairings and tee times for the third round at Royal Portrush

Pairings and starting times for the third round of The 148th Open at Royal Portrush. Watch live on Sky Sports The Open.

Players Gbr & Irl unless stated - all times BST:

0935 Paul Waring

0945 Francesco Molinari (Ita), Jason Kokrak (USA)

0955 Graeme McDowell, Bubba Watson (USA)

1005 Charley Hoffman (USA), Ashton Turner

1015 Yosuke Asaji (Jpn), Andrew Wilson

Defending champion Francesco Molinari will be among the early starters

1025 Yuki Inamori (Jpn), Matt Wallace

1035 Nino Bertasio (Ita), Tom Lewis

1045 Adam Hadwin (Can), Ryan Fox (Nzl)

1100 Innchoon Hwang (Kor), Benjamin Hebert (Fra)

1110 Paul Casey, Kyle Stanley (USA)

1120 Eddie Pepperell, Doc Redman (USA)

1130 Kevin Streelman (USA), Joost Luiten (Ned)

Brooks Koepka is bidding for his second major win of the year

1140 Shubhankar Sharma (Ind), Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa)

1150 Stewart Cink (USA), Callum Shinkwin

1200 Jim Furyk (USA), Kevin Kisner (USA)

1210 Bernd Wiesberger (Aut), Russell Knox

1220 Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Tha), Mikko Korhonen (Fin)

Jordan Spieth will play alongside fellow American Andrew Putnam

1235 Sergio Garcia (Esp), Branden Grace (Rsa)

1245 Romain Langasque (Fra), Sang Hyun Park (Kor)

1255 Patrick Cantlay (USA), Lucas Glover (USA)

1305 Danny Willett, Aaron Wise (USA)

1315 Justin Thomas (USA), Robert MacIntyre

1325 Matthew Fitzpatrick, Ernie Els (Rsa)

Justin Rose will go head to head with Koepka on Saturday

1335 Thorbjorn Olesen (Den), Thomas Pieters (Bel)

1345 Rory Sabbatini (Svk), Byeong Hun An (Kor)

1355 Rickie Fowler (USA), Xander Schauffele (USA)

1410 Henrik Stenson (Swe), Webb Simpson (USA)

1420 Alex Noren (Swe), Dustin Johnson (USA)

1430 Tyrrell Hatton, Matt Kuchar (Eng)

Tommy Fleetwood will feature in an all-English pairing with Lee Westwood

1440 Jon Rahm (Esp), Patrick Reed (USA)

1450 Lucas Bjerregaard (Den), Tony Finau (USA)

1500 Erik van Rooyen (Rsa), Dylan Frittelli (Rsa)

1510 Andrew Putnam (USA), Jordan Spieth (USA)

1520 Brooks Koepka (USA), Justin Rose

1530 Justin Harding (Rsa), Cameron Smith (Aus)

1540 Lee Westwood, Tommy Fleetwood

1550 Shane Lowry, JB Holmes (USA)