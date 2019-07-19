The Open: Pairings and tee times for the third round at Royal Portrush
Last Updated: 19/07/19 9:46pm
Pairings and starting times for the third round of The 148th Open at Royal Portrush. Watch live on Sky Sports The Open.
Players Gbr & Irl unless stated - all times BST:
0935 Paul Waring
0945 Francesco Molinari (Ita), Jason Kokrak (USA)
0955 Graeme McDowell, Bubba Watson (USA)
1005 Charley Hoffman (USA), Ashton Turner
1015 Yosuke Asaji (Jpn), Andrew Wilson
1025 Yuki Inamori (Jpn), Matt Wallace
1035 Nino Bertasio (Ita), Tom Lewis
1045 Adam Hadwin (Can), Ryan Fox (Nzl)
1100 Innchoon Hwang (Kor), Benjamin Hebert (Fra)
1110 Paul Casey, Kyle Stanley (USA)
1120 Eddie Pepperell, Doc Redman (USA)
1130 Kevin Streelman (USA), Joost Luiten (Ned)
1140 Shubhankar Sharma (Ind), Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa)
1150 Stewart Cink (USA), Callum Shinkwin
1200 Jim Furyk (USA), Kevin Kisner (USA)
1210 Bernd Wiesberger (Aut), Russell Knox
1220 Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Tha), Mikko Korhonen (Fin)
1235 Sergio Garcia (Esp), Branden Grace (Rsa)
1245 Romain Langasque (Fra), Sang Hyun Park (Kor)
1255 Patrick Cantlay (USA), Lucas Glover (USA)
1305 Danny Willett, Aaron Wise (USA)
1315 Justin Thomas (USA), Robert MacIntyre
1325 Matthew Fitzpatrick, Ernie Els (Rsa)
1335 Thorbjorn Olesen (Den), Thomas Pieters (Bel)
1345 Rory Sabbatini (Svk), Byeong Hun An (Kor)
1355 Rickie Fowler (USA), Xander Schauffele (USA)
1410 Henrik Stenson (Swe), Webb Simpson (USA)
1420 Alex Noren (Swe), Dustin Johnson (USA)
1430 Tyrrell Hatton, Matt Kuchar (Eng)
1440 Jon Rahm (Esp), Patrick Reed (USA)
1450 Lucas Bjerregaard (Den), Tony Finau (USA)
1500 Erik van Rooyen (Rsa), Dylan Frittelli (Rsa)
1510 Andrew Putnam (USA), Jordan Spieth (USA)
1520 Brooks Koepka (USA), Justin Rose
1530 Justin Harding (Rsa), Cameron Smith (Aus)
1540 Lee Westwood, Tommy Fleetwood
1550 Shane Lowry, JB Holmes (USA)
