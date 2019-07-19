The Open: Lee Westwood in the hunt despite lowly expectations

2:11 Despite being in contention for a first major tournament Lee Westwood insists he is remaining calm at The Open in Portrush, he's seven under going into the weekend Despite being in contention for a first major tournament Lee Westwood insists he is remaining calm at The Open in Portrush, he's seven under going into the weekend

Lee Westwood defied his own low expectations of his Open chances to emerge as a genuine contender for the title after a sparkling finish to his second round.

Westwood, now 46 and still chasing a maiden major title after several close calls throughout his career, plotted his way cautiously around Royal Portrush as he parred the first 11 holes, and birdies at four of the last seven propelled him into a tie for third place on seven under par.

Westwood is tied for third with Tommy Fleetwood

The highlight was sinking a mammoth 60-foot putt for an unlikely birdie at the tough 16th, and he added another at 17 before a solid par at the last left him leading the English challenge alongside Tommy Fleetwood, with Justin Rose just one further behind.

"I haven't got any expectations, I'm just swinging quite well at the moment," said Westwood, who has recorded nine top-three finishes in his major career without managing to get over the line.

"I've had a couple of weeks of links golf where I played well and made the most of how I played, and this week it's happening. It's nice to do it at The Open Championship, it's a big tournament and prestigious tournament and on a great golf course. It's just happened at the right time.

"I'm playing well. I just go out there. I'm 46 years old and still competing with these young lads, had a win last year. So there's no pressure on me. I just go out there and have fun.

Westwood has finished top-three in nine previous majors

"I've never felt under that much pressure, to be honest. I've always gone out and done my best. If it's going to happen, it's going to happen, and if it doesn't, it doesn't. Just go home and have dinner, go on holiday the next week. Do the same things, life won't change."

Rose, meanwhile, matched the 67 of his compatriot to be well-placed for a weekend charge, and he was delighted to take advantage of the favourable, early conditions before the wet weather moved in.

"There was a thought that we were going to play 16, 17, 18 downwind, but as we got to 15 it switched back, and then that seemed to bring the rain in," he said. "It only started raining on the 18th hole for us, so we really got lucky.

"We did well to avoid that, and whenever you do feel like you're on the right end of the draw, it's almost more important to play well to make the most of it."

Justin Rose took advantage of a good draw

Rose will draw on his impressive weekend charge at Carnoustie last year for inspiration, when he made a 15-foot birdie putt on the 18th on Friday just to make the cut before rounds of 64 and 69 earned him a share of second place.

"Sure, that weekend it would be worth everything, if you could put it all together when it counts," he said. "Obviously last year it almost counted. It was great.

"But it was important for me to have that weekend last year because it made me believe I could win this tournament again, nice to get in contention and feel the crowd. Nice to pick up where I left off last year."