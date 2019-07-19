The Open: Shots of the day from second round at Royal Portrush

2:52 A selection of the best shots from the second round of The Open Championship at Royal Portrush A selection of the best shots from the second round of The Open Championship at Royal Portrush

A hole-out eagle, some magic from the rough and a string of monster putts feature in the shots of the day from an eventful second round at The Open.

Shane Lowry heads into the weekend sharing the lead at Royal Portrush, with six birdies in his opening 10 holes helping him get to eight under alongside JB Holmes.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

Adam Hadwin made an unlikely eagle from the fairway to sneak into the weekend, with Jordan Spieth holing a monster putt from the fringe to help move into contention.

Jordan Spieth sits in the group tied-eighth on five under

A late moment of brilliance from Lee Westwood lifted the veteran within one of the leaders, with Dustin Johnson and Branden Grace among the others to feature in Friday's top shots.

The Open Verdict Live on

Click on the video above to see the top shots from day two of The Open!

The Open Live Live on

Watch The Open throughout the weekend on Sky Sports' dedicated channel. Live coverage continues on Saturday from 9am on Sky Sports The Open.