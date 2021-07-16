The Open News

The 149th Open: Groups and tee times for the third round at Royal St George's

Louis Oosthuizen's record-breaking performance over the first 36 holes has earned him a two-shot lead at the halfway stage of The 149th Open; the South African is in the final pairing on day three along with debutant Collin Morikawa

Last Updated: 16/07/21 10:25pm

Final pairing Collin Morikawa and Louis Oosthuizen will tee off at 3.55pm
Groups and starting times for Saturday's third round of The 149th Open Championship at Royal St George's in Sandwich.

All times BST - Gbr and Irl unless stated - (x) denotes amateur

0920 Y Lin (Chn)

0930 T Gooch (USA), B DeChambeau (USA)

0940 B Wiesberger (Aut), R Mansell

0950 J.C. Ritchie (Rsa), M Armitage

1000 P Saksansin (Tha), R Kinoshita (Jpn)

1010 A Rozner (Fra), R Fowler (USA)

1020 B Steele (USA), R MacIntyre

1030 H English (USA), S Burns (USA)

1040 J Kokrak (USA), A Ancer (Mex)

1050 S Horsfield, C Bezuidenhout (Rsa)

Rory McIlroy has been paired with Richard Bland on day three
1105 R McIlroy, R Bland

1115 X Schauffele (USA), B Hebert (Fra)

1125 P Harrington, M Fitzpatrick

1135 K Streelman (USA), L Griffin (USA)

1145 J Niemann (Chi), V Hovland (Nor)

1155 C Kim (USA), M Homa (USA)

1205 J Thomas (USA), A Scott (Aus)

1215 K Kisner (USA), B Horschel (USA)

1225 x-M Schmid (Ger), J Janewattananond (Tha)

1235 C Reavie (USA), A Rai

1250 L Westwood, J Thomson

1300 J Senior, I Poulter

1310 W Simpson (USA), T Fleetwood

1320 M Wallace, J Veerman (USA)

1330 S Garcia (Spa), B-H An (Kor)

1340 J Rose, J Dahmen (USA)

1350 D Burmester (Rsa), D Berger (USA)

1400 B Snedeker (USA), S Lowry

1410 D Willett, B Harman (USA)

1420 C Smith (Aus), C Conners (Can)

1435 R Fox (Nzl), T Finau (USA)

1445 C Tringale (USA), J Rahm (Spa)

1455 B Koepka (USA), M Hughes (Can)

1505 J Harding (Rsa), P Casey

1515 M Siem (Ger), A Sullivan

1525 D van Tonder (Rsa), E Grillo (Arg)

1535 S Scheffler (USA), D Johnson (USA)

1545 D Frittelli (Rsa), J Spieth (USA)

1555 L Oosthuizen (Rsa), C Morikawa (USA)

