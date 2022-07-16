The 150th Open: Watch Justin Thomas and Billy Horschel in Featured Groups action at St Andrews

Watch live Featured Group coverage from The 150th Open, with four marquee groups available to enjoy each day this week at St Andrews.

Sky Sports has round-the-clock coverage from the historic Old Course live on Sky Sports' dedicated Open channel, with the Featured Group action one of several bonus feeds available via the red button and the Sky Sports app.

US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick, who carded a six-under 66 on Friday, tees off at 3.05pm and he will be featured alongside Australian Min Woo Lee, who fired a 69 to also get to six under.

Adam Scott looks to build on a fine day two from 3.15pm as he gets back under way on seven under alongside Patrick Cantlay.

Before then, Justin Thomas is part of the first featured group from 11.15am alongside Jason Kokrak, with the American duo both on two under after 36 holes.

Another two Americans on two under - Billy Horschel and Cameron Tringale - then feature in the 11.35am pairing.

Saturday's Featured Groups

1115 Justin Thomas and Jason Kokrak

1135 Billy Horschel and Cameron Tringale

1505 Matt Fitzpatrick and Min Woo Lee

1515 Patrick Cantlay and Adam Scott

